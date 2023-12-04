‘Amazing’ Finish In Bruneau’s Fall Auction

CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co Auctioneers presented its Fall Pop Culture Auction on Saturday, December 2. The auction offered more than 750 lots of comic books, sports memorabilia and toys. Alongside a wealth of important baseball cards and action figures was the May 1963 Marvel Comics Amazing Spiderman #2 which featured the first appearance of the Vulture and the Terrible Tinkerer. This CGC-graded 9.2 comic broke the previous record, achieving $57,500. “This is only one of 18 in 9.2 with only 12 higher. The last 9.2 sold for $38,400 on November 22, 2022. Setting a new high for the book during a volatile time in the market is a great sign — we couldn’t be happier!” shared Bruneau’s director of pop culture, Travis Landry. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Further discussion of the sale will be in an upcoming issue.