DALLAS— A rare title lobby card from the first true sound horror film that had long-lasting significance in the Universal Horror series sparked a flurry of competitive bidding before it sold for $114,000 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Movie Posters auction July 27–28. The Dracula (Universal, 1931) Title Lobby Card captures a dramatic image from Bram Stoker’s gothic thriller that is the definitive vampire film. Despite the financial challenges faced during the Depression, Carl Laemmle Jr, bought the rights to the novel and the Broadway play in which Bela Lugosi was the star. Lugosi assumed the same role in the film version, solidifying his legacy as the ultimate Count Dracula. Watch for a full review in an upcoming issue.