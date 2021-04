NEW YORK CITY – “The New Dress,” an alluring 1959 oil on canvas by Alvin Ross (1920-1975) took the top lot at Doyle’s Doyle At Home auction that closed March 31. It sold for $9,450.

Ross was well connected in the art world, studying at the Tyler School of Arts, the Barnes Foundation, and at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Florence, as well as with figures like Louis Bouche, Franklin Watkins, Peggy Bacon and Earl Horter. He taught at the Pratt Institute and would later become president of the Provincetown Art Association.

The Doyle at Home auctions attract thousands buyers with an endless diversity of stylish furniture, decorations and art from prominent estates and collections. The wide range of offerings include paintings, prints, furniture, silver, porcelain, art glass, lamps, chandeliers and rugs for every room in the home.

Featured in the sale was property from two exceptional collections: the estate of Nancy Hoguet Tilghman, granddaughter of Baron Alphonse and Baroness Clarice von Rothschild; and a Long Island home designed by David Barrett.

With competitive bidding, the sale totaled $451,238, far surpassing the estimate of $245,400/372,750, with 90 percent sold by lot.

For more information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.