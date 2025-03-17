Althof Bergman Santa Tin Is Holy Grail For Bertoia

VINELAND, N.J. — The joy is always in the toys for Bertoia Auctions, which conducted its March 2025 Signature auction on the 15th of the month, selling all but two of the 500 lots on offer. The firm gave vintage toy collectors the opportunity to acquire items from the Curtis and Lina Smith collection, the Bradley Kaplan Lionel collection, the Tony Cuff collection and the Ira Bernstein collection, as well as additional lots of cast iron toys and others. Slipping and sliding into the top lot spot was a toy that was “considered one of the finest pieces of clockwork American tin ever produced”: an Althof Bergman Santa in a sleigh pulled by two goats. It came from the Smith collection and raced to a $100,000 finish, including buyer’s premium. The presence of the original and removeable rear yellow toy sack was what made the circa 1800s toy so rare; many other examples either did not have the sack or it was replaced. Additional lots from this sale will be highlighted in an upcoming issue.