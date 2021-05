MAMARONECK, N.Y. – The top price realized in Shapiro Auctions’ April 24-25 International Fine & Decorative Art sale was $281,250, which was achieved by Alfons Walde’s (Austrian, 1891-1958) “Bauernsonntag,” a striking picture that featured a vivid blue sky above a pristine snowy landscape populated by two robust Tyrolean men. The oil on cardboard picture, which had descended in the family of its original Austrian owners, measured approximately 21 by 21 inches and had the artist’s studio label on the back. Estimated at $200/300,000, it saw considerable international competition, ultimately selling to an international buyer who was bidding on the phone.

Prices include buyer’s premium; a more complete sale recap will follow in a later issue.