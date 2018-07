Review and Photos by Greg Smith

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. – It was gearing up to be a hot one as approximately 100 buyers lined up for the early morning bell at Frank Gaglio and Barn Star Production’s Antiques in the Church Yard on July 4. The heat seemed no deterrent to the shoppers, who were likely eager to get in on the action in the morning before it turned sweltering on the Fourth of July holiday. There was no shortage of dealers, the number consistent with previous years at around 50, specializing in Americana, porcelain, country, sculpture, iron, folk art, vintage and American glassware and everything else, as it were, under the sun.

This year marked the show’s 26th anniversary, which has long been a benefit for the Stevens Memorial United Methodist Church. The church stands at the center of the grounds and serves as a pancake house the morning of the sale, brimming with congregation volunteers. For those at a faster pace, the church sold baked items at the steps, including coffee cake, brownies, cookies and coffee.

“We were thrilled with the exhibitors that joined us at the show and delighted at the number of people that attended in support of the event, despite the prediction of warm temperatures,” said show manager Frank Gaglio. “We are honored to be part of the fundraising arm of the Stevens Memorial United Methodist Church, and it is a pleasure to work with pastor Mike, his family and his congregation.”

Dealers assembled from throughout the area, including New York, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Quality antiques for every taste were abound on the field, and there was hardly a vantage point where at least one American flag was not in sight. Buyers were presented with advertising; glass bottles; carved decoy fish; Mid-Century patterned glass; Adirondack material; Native American baskets; American furniture and country items, including treenware and primitives; prints; Art Nouveau antiques; weathervanes and lighting rods; paintings; ironware; lawn ornaments and bird houses; English and American ceramics; and much more.

This year’s edition was a leisurely enjoyment, and we look forward to it next year. It carries on a longtime legacy of being a must-go event to those in the Bedford area.

“We’re looking forward to Church Yard 2019,” Gaglio says.

For more information, 845-876-0616 or www.barnstar.com.