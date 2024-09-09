All-Original Windup Seaplane Flies To Number One At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — On August 24, Milestone Auctions conducted its Premier Toy Sale, which consisted of 639 lots encompassing the collection of Winton “Wint” Johnson, a prominent toy enthusiast and collector from Minnesota. Offered in the sale were various Schuco toys, cars, airplanes, prototypes, boats, yes-no figures and more. Leading the sale was a French tin windup Hispano-Suiza “900” seaplane, which landed at $9,225 with buyer’s premium, over 15 times its estimate of $4/600. Listed as “impressive” and “unusual” in the auction catalog, the 19-inch plane was all-original with a functioning windup. Additional highlights from this auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.