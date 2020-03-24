All About The Chase: Bidders Push William Standing Work At March In Montana Auction

GREAT FALLS, MONT.- A 38-by-69-inch oil on canvas mounted on drywall painting from American artist William Standing (1904-1951) rose to $118,000, the top lot of the March 20-21 March in Montana auction presented by Coeur d’ Alene Galleries and The Coeur d’Alene Art Auction. “The Last Chase” featured Native Americans on horseback driving a herd of buffalo towards an unseen cliff edge. The painting tripled its high estimate.

According to auction house partner Buddy Le, the painting descended in the same family for generations. “The family was originally from Wolf Point, Mont., where the artist lived. It actually hung in a bar in Wolf Point, and was salvaged before they closed. It’s one of the finest works by William Standing,” Le said.

