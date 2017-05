COS COB, CONN. — Louis Comfort Tiffany is renowned for his stained glass windows, furniture, books, textiles and blown glass, many of which draw from nature for inspiration. The large and carefully selected group of artists and craftspeople responsible for selecting and cutting glass for Tiffany’s famous creations (dubbed “Tiffany Girls”) went largely unrecognized despite their contributions to his success.

Lecturer Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen will focus on the work of Agnes Northrop, the only truly independent female designer among Tiffany’s team, in a lecture Wednesday, May 17, at 7 pm, “The Landscape and Garden Windows of Louis Comfort Tiffany and the Woman Who Designed Them,” at the Greenwich Historical Society. Frelinghuysen will discuss how Northrop became associated with the Tiffany name and explore the influence of gardens and landscapes on her work.

Frelinghuysen, the Anthony W. and Lulu C. Wang Curator of American Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has published widely and curated exhibitions on American ceramics and glass, as well as late Nineteenth Century decorative arts, especially the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. In 2009, she oversaw the curatorial team that reinstalled the American Wing’s Charles Engelhard Court. A graduate of Princeton University, she earned her MA at the Winterthur Program in early American culture. She is working on a book on the Robert A. Ellison Jr. Collection of American Art Pottery, the installation of the Worsham-Rockefeller Dressing Room, and a complementary exhibition on George A. Schastey.

This lecture is a part of the Art, History and Landscape Lecture Series presented in memory of David R Wierdsma. Doors open at 6:30 pm with light refreshments in the classroom and the lecture begins at 7 pm and will last roughly 45 minutes followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. Members pay $15; nonmembers $20. For tickets, www.greenwichhistory.org or 203-869-6899 ext. 10. Tickets include admission to the Storehouse Gallery, open 6 to 6:45pm to see the exhibition, “Jim and Jane Henson: Creative Work, Creative Play.” The Greenwich Historical Society is at 39 Strickland Road.