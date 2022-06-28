Alex Grey’s Visionary Human Headlines Shannon’s Online Fine Art Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 28, 2022
MILFORD, CONN. — “Now Man Good Human Being,” 1985, an oil on canvas by Alex Grey (American, b 1953), headlined Shannon’s online fine art sale on June 23. The 32-by-32-inch painting depicting a Visible Man-like human head, was estimated $2/3,000 but did much better, finishing at $21,590, including buyer’s premium. Signed and dated lower right “Alex Grey 1985,” it was titled and inscribed on the reverse “04/14/85 started / 04/21/85 finished.” Alex Grey is a visual artist, author, teacher and Vajrayana practitioner known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. He works in multiple forms, including performance art, process art, installation art, sculpture visionary art and painting. A further review of this sale will appear later.
