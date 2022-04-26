Alechinsky Aquatint Leads Lots At Soulis Auction

LONE JACK, MO. – Top lot in Dirk Soulis’ April 24 of art glass, antiques and antiquities was a large-format etching with aquatint on japon paper from 1980 titled “Vaincu Parce Que Plus Fort” (Defeated Because Stronger) by Belgian artist Pierre Alechinsky (b 1927), which sold for $18,400, including premium. Signed by the artist lower left in red and titled below the image in grey graphite, it was edition 31 of 35 prints.

Alechinsky, who is 94, has lived and worked in France since 1951. His work is related to tachisme, abstract expressionism and lyrical abstraction.

The overall sale, continuing on April 24, featured a collection of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century American and European art glass, late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century American furniture and collector’s items as well as Greek and Egyptian objects from classical antiquity. A further review will follow.