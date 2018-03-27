BURLINGTON, VT. – Alan Robert Pereske, 71, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., died with his wife Suzanne and furry friend Meadow by his side on February 28 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. A good man, kind and gentle, Alan enjoyed his life in the Adirondacks. His love of all things Adirondack, its history, furniture and culture, fueled his early interest in antiques, which became his passion and career as the owner and partner with Suzanne in their business, Alan Pereske Antiques, Lake Placid.

Alan was born February 17, 1947, to Alma and Adam Pereske in Little Falls, N.Y. He was happiest while enjoying the beautiful mountains and lakes of the Adirondacks with Suzanne at his side, whether it was kayaking or golfing in the summer or skiing on the slopes of Whiteface in the winter. His quiet manner and dry wit will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Snyder Pereske, sister Doris Pereske and her husband Jeffery Platsky and their children Adam and Rebecca, in-laws Jane Ann Snyder, James and Cecelia Snyder and their daughters Jessica and Lisa, other extended family and many lifelong friends, as well as his beloved furry friends Meadow and Sydney.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. Family and friends can share their memories and sign the online guestbook at www.fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com. Services will be private.

Donations in memory of Alan may be made to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society of Saranac Lake or the Cousteau Society, PO Box 506, Etna, NH 03750-0506.