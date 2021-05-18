Alan Haid, 85, Decoy Specialist & Author

HAMILTON, OHIO – Alan Haid, a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, May 6, at the age of 85 in his hometown of Hamilton, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.

Alan Griffis Haid was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 27, 1935 to Arthur G. and Dorothy (Griffis) Haid.

Alan married the love of his life Elaine (Kauffman) Haid on August 24, 1963. Together they raised four sons: Stephen, Alan, Jim and David. Alan graduated from Purdue University with a BS in mechanical engineering and a Master’s of Business Administration from Indiana University.

He worked for Champion International for 40 years in Hamilton and Stamford, as director of converting operations. In 1981, Alan and Elaine were transferred to Darien.

Following his retirement from International Paper in 1999, the Classic Decoys business flourished. As an avid duck hunter all his life he traveled the world. Alan and Elaine started collecting decoys in 1967, an interest that grew out of his love of duck hunting.

They could be found at all the decoy auctions and shows pursuing their passion for acquiring excellence in decoys for their collection. Alan was a well-known collector, author, dealer and appraiser in the field of antique decoys.

Becoming a scholar and worldwide expert, he authored Decoys of the Mississippi Flyway in 1981 and co-authored Mason Decoys A Complete Pictorial Guide. Alan was national trustee of Ducks Unlimited and a Delta Waterfowl bronze sponsor.

He is survived by his wife Elaine (Kauffman) Haid, children, Stephen Haid (Ladonna Hoskins), Alan “Rusty” Haid, David (Karen) Haid and Jim (Laura) Haid. Grandchildren Evan (Christine) Haid, Allyson (Carter) Moore, James Haid, Julia Haid. Sister-in-law Leslie Haid, nephews John Haid, Thomas (Patty) Haid, Peter Haid, and niece Elizabeth (David) Lautner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Haid and brother Richard Haid.

A service was held Saturday, May 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Ducks Unlimited or Community First designated to Berkeley Square.