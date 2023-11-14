Alamance County Sugar Jar Sweetens Crocker Farm Sale

SPARKS, MD. — The finest example of an Alamance County, N.C., slip-decorated redware sugar jar Crocker Farm has ever offered, and exhibiting the distinctive multicolored design bands as well as its original domed lid, was the high seller in the firm’s November 11 auction, leaving its $20/40,000 estimate behind to sell to a Southern collector for $132,000, including the buyer’s premium; it was a new world auction record for an Alamance County sugar jar. The recently discovered Eighteenth Century example, which descended in a North Carolina family, measured 10-1/8 inches high, was one of nearly 550 lots presented in the white-glove sale, which achieved a total of approximately $1.3 million. More of the sale’s top prices will appear in an upcoming issue.