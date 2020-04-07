Aladdin Leads The Way As Lamps Burn Bright At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA . – The Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates March 28 Nineteenth & Twentieth Century Lighting auction was a highly anticipated event for Aladdin and other lighting collectors alike. The sale consisted of 771 lots of varying genres of kerosene lighting led by the Aladdin lamp collection of Larry Spradley of Beaumont, Texas. The second half of the session was highlighted by rare student, banquet and parlor lamps from the collection of Peter Mack of Bristol, Conn.

The sale saw strong prices and heavy competition despite being restricted to phone, absentee and internet bidding only due to restrictions imposed because of the current health crisis. The firm continues to excel despite the current environment. All prices include the buyer’s premium as represented by the auction house.

The Aladdin lamps saw strong prices, particularly for the rare and unusual examples, and the collection itself consisted of kerosene and electric lamps, as well as parts produced by the firm from the early Twentieth to the early Twenty-First Century. The sale’s top lot, a possibly unique clear Opalique short Lincoln drape stand lamp soared to $14,040, a new record price for a glass Aladdin lamp. Other rarities included an Aladdin prototype Rooster electric table lamp which brought $4,972, a ruby short Lincoln drape with a Solitaire foot that achieved $4,095, a clear tall Lincoln drape which rose to $3,802 and a rare White Moonstone Beehive which ended at $3,393.

The second half of the sale highlighted a wide variety of Victorian lighting with prominent selections of student, banquet and parlor lamps. Leading the student lamps was a rare Plume & Atwood large double-arm Harvard example, which excelled with a price of $4,387. Other rarities offered were a Consolidated Elephant parlor lamp which achieved $4,095 and a Craighead & Kintz figural Cockatoo and Turtle bronze lamp which ended with a strong price of $2,925 despite having been electrified.

After the sale, company president and auctioneer Jeffrey S. Evans commented, “We were very pleased with the results of this auction, our first in the current uncertain atmosphere. The exclusion of in-house bidding did not seem to affect the overall prices. We implemented several special considerations for our bidders, including absorbing the usual two percent added premium for using our JSEA Live bidding platform, lowering our phone bid minimum to $100 and adding extra phone lines and offering to warehouse purchases at no charge until our July lighting auction so people can pick up instead of incurring packing/shipping charges. We had a tremendous response to these considerations resulting in a record number of bidders using our live bidding platform which handled the load without a glitch.” Evans added, “As a firm, we have positioned ourselves to excel in the current environment. We have always posted detailed catalog descriptions, professional photographs and detailed condition reports for each lot. These are essential elements in order to establish bidder’s confidence resulting in more aggressive bidding and higher prices. It’s a lot of extra work, but has become one of our trademarks and certainly vaults us to the forefront of the current market.”

The firm is currently accepting consignments for most upcoming auctions. For complete auction results, a schedule of upcoming sales or information, www.jeffreysevans.com, info@jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.