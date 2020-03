MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates’ March 28 online-only sale “Special Nineteenth & Twentieth Century Lighting” had nearly 800 lots, but the lamp that shone the brightest was a 1939 Aladdin model B-63 short Lincoln drape kerosene stand that brought about ten times its high estimate ($1/1,500) to sell for $14,040. The lamp came from the collection of Larry Spradley of Beaumont, Texas, and had been illustrated in Parallels Courter – Aladdin: The Magic Name in Lamps. Though it had a frozen burner, the foot-tall lamp was otherwise in undamaged condition. Price cited includes buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A review of sale highlights will follow in an upcoming issue of Antiques & The Arts Weekly.