DETROIT, MICH. – A geometric acrylic on canvas work by Al Held (American, 1928-2005) bested its $40,000 high estimate when it sold for $152,500 in DuMouchelles’ December 17-18 auction. The hard edge geometric work features outlines in black of a three-dimensional square and triangle juxtaposed with two two-dimensional spheres, all on a white background.

The work came from the estate of Jack Faxon, a Michigan state senator and creator for the Michigan Council for the Arts. It measured 25½ by 25½ inches.

Held took part in many major abstract expressionist exhibitions in the 1960s, including those at the Guggenheim, the Whitney and LACMA, though he sought more fully to experiment with spatial illusionism.

