Al Held Acrylic Sets Direction Of Material Culture Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — ART 22, Material Culture’s sale of fine art, folk art and Outsider art, got under way on April 3 with 562 lots offered at no reserve. The auction was led by a bold acrylic painting on canvas by Al Held (American, 1928-2005) “Pan North,” which was bid to $26,250, including buyer’s premium. Signed and dated 1983, unframed and measuring 48 by 48 inches, the work had provenance to the Richard Gray Gallery in Chicago and a private collection. “We had phone bidders and online bidders for the Held, but it ultimately sold to a phone bidder,” said Material Culture’s auctioneer and general manager Jim Robinson. Held was an Abstract Expressionist painter, well known for his large-scale, hard-edge paintings. A further review of this sale follows in an upcoming issue.