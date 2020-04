Auction Action In Dania Beach, Fla.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – On March 31, Akiba Antiques offered approximately 450 lots in a sale titled, “Eclectic Collections from Estates Worldwide,” which offered a diverse variety of fine and decorative arts of all vintages. The online-only sale was about 75 percent sold, a sell-through rate that co-owner Alexander Anapolsky said was in line with most of their sales.

“We had a very good sale. When this pandemic started, a lack of interest was a concern, but people are still spending money and buying. We saw an increase of 15 to 20 percent in online bidders and we had lots of new buyers.” He explained that the sale had been conducted without any bidders in the audience and a small staff handling the sale from the saleroom. “We are doing previews on tables outside so clients can see what they need to. We do what we have to do to get the job done.”

Ernest Trova (American, 1927-2009) was the marquee name with six lots on offer, including the highest estimated work in the sale, which did not sell, and the lot that brought the top price, “Standing Man,” that realized $9,960. Jewelry and fine art did well, with a Patek Phillip 18K diamond watch selling for nearly its high estimate, at $6,000, a Chopard 18K gold, sapphire and diamond necklace and earring set exceeding expectations to fetch $4,080.

Highlights of fine art included an idealized untitled landscape by Gertrude Abercrombie (American, 1909-1977), that made the low estimate and brought $5,040. A whimsical pencil drawing by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara (b 1959) depicting a dog in a box fetched $3,840.

All prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Akiba Antiques is at 3 North Federal Highway. For information, www.akibaantiques.com, email info@akibaantiques.com or 305-632-5563.

The sale offered a small but choice selection of watches, the most desirable was this Patek Phillip “Les Grecques” lady’s 18K yellow gold and diamond watch with sapphire crystal that brought $6,000 ($3,5/6,500).

The top selling lot in the sale was Ernest Trova’s (American.1927-2009) 16-inch-tall “Standing Man,” which brought $9,960. The nickel-plated bronze sculpture features multiple appendages that can be adjusted by key and was #5 of an edition of 8. Replicas of these sculptures are given as awards to Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc., (CFDA) designers, including Ralph Lauren, YSL, Giorgio Armani and Marc Jacobs ($10/20,000).

More than 200 years after he was alive Napoleon Bonaparte continues to resonate with collectors. This bronze equestrian statue of Napoleon was signed “Morise” after Louis Morise (1818-1883) and stamped on the base “Bronze Garanti Au Titre Paris” with a marble plinth base. Standing 26 inches tall, it received 40 bids and more than doubled its high estimate to sell for $3,480 ($500-$1,500).

Gertrude Abercrombie’s (American, 1909-1977) oil on board depicting figures among winding trails was dated 1961 and came from a California collection. It sold for $5,040, the third highest price in the sale and measured 15½ by 11½ inches ($5/10,000).

Achieving $3,600 with just two bids, this Lalique “Hokkaido” crystal lamp had been designed in 1990 by Marie-Claude Lalique, and was signed Lalique in two places. It was decorated with doves in flight and stood nearly 22 inches tall ($3/6,000).

This bronze figure by Tom Corbin (American, b 1954) was titled “Diva II,” stood 78 inches tall and was numbered 21/60 on the base. Estimated at $2/6,000, it realized $3,840 with 17 bids.

This 24½-by-20-inch framed oil on canvas portrait of a man was inscribed on the reverse, “Walt Whitman by John Singer Sargent.” Enough bidders believed the attribution, and the lot received 55 bids — the most of any lot in the sale — to finish at $3,840, nearly ten times its high estimate ($200/400).

Luggage by Louis Vuitton is a perennial favorite among collectors, but orange examples are considered rare. This hard-case trunk that measured 15 by 29½ by 14¾ inches had stamped brass hardware, stickers from places traveled and was labeled on the interior: “I. Rue Scribe Paris, Louis Vuitton.” It was dated to the 1920s-30s and sold within estimate for $3,840 ($3/5,000).

According to the catalog, this Twenty-First Century Chopard 18K gold, sapphire and diamond set was the only earring and necklace set released in Dubai. The lot, accompanied with a box and papers, sold on 28 bids for $4,080, just in excess of its high estimate ($2/4,000).