Ahoy, Monomoy! From Osona’s Americana And Marine Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 9, 2022
NANTUCKET, MASS. — Rafael Osona Auctions had a whirlwind weekend with its August 6 Americana, Fine Art and Decor sale, followed by a Marine Auction on August 7. The highest price between both days was achieved by Anne Ramsdell Congdon’s (1873-1958) “View From Monomoy,” which sold for $123,000 ($60/80,000). Painted circa 1941, the oil on canvas shows a view of Nantucket from Monomoy Island, which is part of Chatham, Mass., and just north of Nantucket. Congdon began her career as a watercolorist and was a member of the of The Society of Arts and Crafts in Boston, later moving to Nantucket and joining the island’s then-burgeoning Art Colony. She and her husband lived at 5 Orange Street, and she exhibited regularly at the Easy Street Gallery through the 1940s. More on these sales to follow in an upcoming issue.
Hake’s Offers Up Trove Of Pop Culture Rarities
August 9, 2022
Holabird’s Four-Day Wild West Matinee
August 9, 2022
Decoys, Sporting Art & Trade Figures Combine To Exceed $3 Million For Guyette & Deeter
August 9, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036