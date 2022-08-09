Ahoy, Monomoy! From Osona’s Americana And Marine Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 9, 2022
NANTUCKET, MASS. — Rafael Osona Auctions had a whirlwind weekend with its August 6 Americana, Fine Art and Decor sale, followed by a Marine Auction on August 7. The highest price between both days was achieved by Anne Ramsdell Congdon’s (1873-1958) “View From Monomoy,” which sold for $123,000 ($60/80,000). Painted circa 1941, the oil on canvas shows a view of Nantucket from Monomoy Island, which is part of Chatham, Mass., and just north of Nantucket. Congdon began her career as a watercolorist and was a member of the of The Society of Arts and Crafts in Boston, later moving to Nantucket and joining the island’s then-burgeoning Art Colony. She and her husband lived at 5 Orange Street, and she exhibited regularly at the Easy Street Gallery through the 1940s. More on these sales to follow in an upcoming issue.
