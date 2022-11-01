Ahlers & Ogletree Land $102,850 For Fish’s ‘Provence’ - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ATLANTA, GA. — Headlining Ahlers & Ogletree’s two-session Fall Fine Estates & Collections auction October 28-29 was more than 70 works from the estate of Marjorie and Ralph Knowles; the highest selling work lot from the Knowles’ estate also capped the 937-lot sale. Earning $102,850, well ahead of its $30/60,000 estimate and selling to a Southern buyer bidding on the phone was Janet Fish’s (American, b 1938) “Provence,” an oil on canvas still life of a picnic with vessels, fruit, wine and flowers on a blanket on the grass. Signed and dated 1995, the Knowles had acquired the work from the DC Moore Gallery in Atlanta in 2014; its invoice accompanied the lot. Watch for a more extensive auction review in a future issue.