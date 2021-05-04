After Adding Two Living Cats To Permanent Collection, Museum Asks Public’s Help To Find One

TULSA, OKLA. – It was only in January that the Philbrook Museum of Art announced that it was the first museum in the continental United States to accession living domesticated cats into its permanent collection.

Now one has gone missing.

The museum put out a bulletin saying Sage, a female grey and tan tortoise/tabby mix, is missing without her GPS monitor, which was found in the garden.

“WE NEED YOUR HELP locating our beloved garden cat Sage,” the museum announced in a Facebook post. “If you have information on her whereabouts or believe you have seen her, call 918-748-5300 or email newsletter@philbrook.org”

The museum’s other cat, Cleome, is well at home.

