African Artifact Awakens Bruneau Bidders

CRANSTON, R.I. — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ May 29 Ancient Objects and Curios auction featured “Classical antiquities, Hindu and Buddhist works of art, fossils and natural history, ethnographic art and Asian art.” Standing out as the highest earner of 442 diverse lots was a large, early Twentieth Century wooden spiritual figure from Congo. With an inked inscription that read “38024 — Majombe — R. Visser,” it is assumed that the piece was acquired by Robert Visser, a German merchant, photographer and collector who was active in the African region (Yombe territory) from the late 1800s into the early 1900s, and was later in the collection of the Linden Museum, Stuttgart, where many of Visser’s ethnographic findings had gone. The figure also had a sticker from art dealer and collector Mathais Komor. The figure, which was consigned from an old Rhode Island collection formed in the 1960s-70s, found its new home for $42,240 with buyer’s premium ($800-$2,400). A more in-depth review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.