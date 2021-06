Photos Courtesy Stephen Smith/American Folk Art Museum

NEW YORK CITY – The American Folk Art Museum hosted a reception on the occasion of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary and the opening of “American Weathervanes: The Art of the Winds” on Wednesday, June 23. Guests enjoyed a visit to the exhibition, light refreshments and the presentation of proclamations from the Office of the Mayor of the City of New York and the Manhattan Borough President, Gale Brewer, who attended and made remarks.

The exhibition has received early accolades, being billed as the most important show of American weathervanes in recent times. For a thorough overview, see “American Weathervanes: Art Of The Winds” by Laura Beach in our June 25 issue.