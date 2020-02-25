Adirondack Museum Cancels September Antiques Show

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, N.Y. — The September antiques show annually held at the Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake has been cancelled.

In its prime, the event was noted as being the principal venue for antique Adirondack material. The museum noted a declining interest in dealers willing to participate.

In its place, the museum has planned an Adirondack Artisan Festival on Saturday, September 19, which will showcase unique items made by artists and artisans from the 12 Adirondack counties.

The show in nearby Indian Lake will continue on as scheduled, though it will be without the cooperation of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce as they received a cut in funding and will not take part in planning the event this year. The chamber said it is searching for any organizations willing to step in as organizer, though the show’s spontaneous and relaxed road-side nature is largely self-organized already.