BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, N.Y. – The newly renamed Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (formerly Adirondack Museum) kicked off its 60th season, promising to make it the most immersive and diverse visitor experience in its history.

The massive new “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibition, along with an interactive Jefferson Project at Lake George, joins the museum’s hallmark fairs, workshops and programs that entrench visitors in Adirondack living then and now.

Marking its grand opening in July, “Life in the Adirondacks” is the most ambitious exhibition in the museum’s history. Occupying the former Roads and Rails building, the 19,000-square-foot, $8 million interactive experience will serve as every visitor’s starting point. Combining the latest digital technology with real hands-on experiences, it brings to life the spirit of adventure and natural beauty of the Adirondacks.

Well known to Antiques and The Arts Weekly readers is the museum’s Rustic Furniture Fair, which will take mark its 30th annual edition September 9-10, drawing more than 40 dealers from all over the United States to offer interpretations of classic and contemporary rustic art, including handcrafted furniture, furnishings and Adirondack paintings, including one-of-a-kind and custom-made pieces.

And the museum’s September 16 antiques show and sale will feature 50 dealers offering furniture, historical fine art, rare books, antique sporting goods, militaria, folk art, vintage boats, taxidermy, quilts, Oriental rugs, indigenous jewelry and crafts and more.

The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, is at 9097 NY-30. For additional information, 518-352-7311 or www.theadkx.org.