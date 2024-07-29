Adamson Bronze Sculpture Captures Winning Bid For Magnusson

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — On July 24, The Magnusson Group conducted its Fine Art To Favrile Summer Auction, which offered 200 lots of fresh-to-market items from three prominent New Jersey estates, including the Rulle estate, the estate of Frederick Kraissl and a private New Jersey collector. Leading the sale was a large bronze sculpture by Amandus Heinrich Adamson (Estonia, 1855-1929), titled “Walfbanger.” Weighing approximately 35 pounds, the statue, depicting a bearded man with a harpoon, was signed and dated “1898” on the top of its base. It speared down a $31,563 finish, landing at almost 16 times its high estimate of $2,000. More highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.