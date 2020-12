FREEHOLD, N.Y. – Bidders at the December 13 auction at Carlsen Gallery, Inc, may have been nostalgic for warmer weather, with nine phone bidders competing for Kenneth Adams’ (1897-1966) oil on canvas painting titled “Autumn Afternoon.” The 18-by-30-inch work, which was noted to be in “house fresh” original condition with no restoration or damage, ultimately sold to a trade buyer, bidding on the phone, for $156,000. It had been estimated at $5/15,000.

A more extensive sale review will follow in a future issue.