HARTFORD, CONN. – The ADA/Historic Deerfield Antiques Show has found a new home in the Hartford Armory for its October 20-21 edition in the fall of this year. While Historic Deerfield remains a longtime sponsor, the show has found a new principal sponsor in the Connecticut Humane Society, which was founded in 1881 and is one of Connecticut’s oldest privately funded nonprofits.

“It’s a venue that a lot of people are already familiar with,” said Steven S. Powers, Antique Dealers’ Association of America (ADA) president, on the Hartford Armory. “Even though the ADA has not been associated with the Armory, many of our dealers do the spring show, and many people are familiar with the old fall Hartford show. Both are and were premiere antiques shows in the country. As a result, there are many collectors who are very familiar with the venue already; it’s one of those things that will form in your mind like it has always been.”

Two years ago, the show hit the streets searching for a new venue after it lost its longtime home at Deerfield Academy, setting up at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst campus in 2017 before deciding that the venerable Hartford Armory would make a better fit.

“The Connecticut Humane Society became immediately interested in the idea of being the sponsor,” said Arthur Liverant, ADA vice president. “The crossover of their membership and the people interested in antiques, fine art and objects of material value are very similar. So we made a marriage, and we think it’s going to work very well.”

On the continuing support from Historic Deerfield, Liverant said, “Historic Deerfield president Philip Zea and their whole museum are very interested in continuing a relationship with the ADA, and now they are exposed to the Connecticut Humane Society. So it’s a win-win-win for everybody. We’re all reaching out and expanding horizons. You can never go wrong by meeting new people and getting your message out.”

As of now, Powers reports that the show has 40 dealers committed and he expects to have more sign up, a marked increase from years prior. The show has a reputation for providing customers with an informative experience in antiquing. The ADA strives to create an atmosphere that allows customers to ask questions and spend time with the objects, and because it is an ADA event, each item is sold with a guarantee of authenticity.

A preview party will be held on October 19 with details forthcoming on the show’s website. Admission is $15. The Hartford State Armory is located at 360 Broad Street. For more information, 603-942-6498 or www.adadealers.com.