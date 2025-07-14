ADA To Honor Skip Chalfant With Its 2025 Award of Merit - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WEST CHESTER, PENN. — The Antiques Dealers Association of America (ADA) has named H.L. “Skip” Chalfant the winner of its 2025 Award of Merit. The Pennsylvania dealer will accept the prize at a dinner in his honor, to be held in conjunction with the Delaware Antiques Show at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington from November 6-9.

A leading specialist in American fine and decorative arts, Chalfant began his career in antiques at Philip Bradley Antiques in Downingtown, Penn., in 1969. The dealer, who is past president of the ADA and a former member of the board of the Chester County Historical Society, opened his Chester County shop in 1982. An active show dealer, he is perhaps best known for Delaware Vallery furniture and is a foremost expert in spice boxes and chests, line-and-berry inlaid furniture and Windsor seating, to name a few of his specialties. Chalfant’s private enthusiasms include scuba diving and racing Porsches, activities that took him from Caribbean to Watkins Glen and Lime Rock.

“I consider it a great honor that my fellow dealers voted me to be the recipient of this year’s award,” Chalfant said by phone.

ADA president Zac Ziebarth said, “The ADA is delighted to honor Skip Chalfant as this year’s recipient of the ADA Award of Merit. For decades now, Skip has been one of the most widely recognized and accomplished pillars in the field of American antiques. We thank him for his many years of service with the ADA, and most importantly, we commend him for his lifetime of contributions to the antiques industry!”

“Skip is a great choice, a terrific guy in every respect. He represents the very best of the antiques business and the ADA. He is a person of deep knowledge and great integrity who loves people,” said Arthur Liverant, an ADA director and recipient of the 2024 Award of Merit.

The ADA Award of Merit has been presented annually since 2002.

