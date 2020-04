ONLINE – The Antique Dealers’ Association of America (ADA) held an online antiques show April 24-27 on its website at adadealers.com, and by all accounts it was helpful and sales were made by dealers who participated.

The format allowed for buyers to sort by area of interest, their favorite dealers or to run through the whole list of 1,800-plus items that appeared at the show. The quality of merchandise ranged from the mid-grade to exceptional, and the ADA’s authenticity guarantee and return policy was a welcome breath of fresh air in the era of digital buying. Objects, art and furniture from all genres found new homes.

“We built it and people came,” ADA president Steven S. Powers said. “I’ve heard it’s been very positive for business. Dealers are selling real things, not inexpensive things. People were very excited – we received many notes from customers who said they were happy and thankful for the show at this time. A lot of people have enjoyed it.”

Antiques and The Arts Weekly will provide an in-depth sale review in our next issue, but we will leave you with a teaser: the website fielded over 400,000 page views as of the show’s fourth day.