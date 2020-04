ONLINE – Your favorite antiques show is now easier to attend. The Antiques Dealers’ Association of America (ADA) will bring the show to you beginning April 24 at 10 am and continue through April 27 at 10 pm.

Since many of the prestigious American antiques shows are largely made up of ADA dealers, and social distancing is essential to combating COVID-19, this professional group of antiques dealers is launching an online show featuring the finest antiques in America and, as always with ADA dealers, every object is guaranteed as represented.

“The ADA innovated this show format,” ADA president Steven S. Powers said. “We were the first to have an online antiques show, and we did it at a time when it was an option. We’re proud to bring it back as a necessity in this era of distancing.”

The show will run around the clock from start to finish, so no matter your time zone – browse as you are. No crowds, no lines, no traffic, no bad weather, no tickets – this show can by enjoyed at any locale, at your leisure on your desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Expect to see the best in American (and some European) antiques, fine art, folk art, Americana, Native American and other decorative arts.

With just a click, you can find treasures that were otherwise destined for canceled antiques shows such as the Chester County Antiques and Art Show, the Connecticut Spring Antiques Show, the Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show, Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show, Round Top Texas Show and many more.

As you look at your favorite items and have questions, or simply feel like chatting with the dealer, just text, email or call the numbers that will be prominently visible along with the descriptions and prices.

Much like a traditional antiques show, when the show closes, the venue is over. The links to the show’s inventory pages will be pulled at the close of the show, therefore, buyers are urged to contact dealers while the show is in progress.

To visit the antiques show beginning April 24 or to learn more, visit www.adadealers.com.