WILMINGTON, DEL. — The Antique Dealers’ Association (ADA) Award of Merit dinner to honor Karen and Ralph DiSaia, originally scheduled for April 2020 at The Philadelphia Show and rescheduled for The Delaware Antiques Show in November 2020, has been postponed again and tentatively rescheduled for the The Philadelphia Show in April 2021. The DiSaias will be the only honoree.

The date change comes as the Delaware Antiques Show, scheduled for November 6-8, has announced that it will go virtual in lieu of a live event.

For more information on the show, http://www.winterthur.org/exhibitions-events/events/delaware-antiques-show/.