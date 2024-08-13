ADA Announces Arthur Liverant As The 2024 Award Of Merit Recipient

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The Antiques Dealers’ Association of America, Inc., (ADA) is honored to announce Arthur Liverant, of Nathan Liverant and Son Antiques, as the recipient of the 2024 ADA Award of Merit. Liverant will be honored during an evening reception on November 15, in conjunction with the Delaware Antiques Show, which will take place at the Chase Center on The Riverfront in Wilmington, Delaware.

Zac Ziebarth, president of the ADA, said, “Arthur Liverant has been one of the foremost pillars in the world of American antiques for over 50 years. The contributions Arthur and Nathan Liverant & Son have made to the industry of American antiques go beyond the greatest of lengths in carrying out ADA’s core values of integrity and connoisseurship.”

Liverant is the third-generation owner of Nathan Liverant and Son, selling antiques and fine art in Colchester, Conn., since 1920.

“I’m very touched and humbled by the award, antiques have always been my passion. It is an honor to deal with antiques, collectors and curators on a daily basis. I love running an open shop, showing people what we have and teaching them about objects and their history. I think the fact that we’re a three-generation shop encourages people to come to us, and I’m receiving this award on behalf of my father and grandfather, both of whom spent a lot of time developing the business. I was fortunate to walk into an established opportunity; my father was a great teacher and he loved people, as did my grandfather. I’ve tried to carry that tradition on in the forums Kevin and I hold, which we love to do and which have been a great success. We’ve done more than 100 of them since the first, which was titled “How Do We Know It’s Old?” We don’t rehearse these, they are spontaneous and fun and something people have really responded to,” Liverant said in response to the award.

Since 1999, Kevin Tulimieri has worked alongside Liverant in the business and is a critical component to the business’ success to this day.

“His passion and zeal for everything antique is boundless. He loves the hunt, making new discoveries and finding treasures both great and small. But Arthur’s real gift is as a people person and a teacher. I have learned more from Arthur than from any other single person,” said Tulimieri.

For more information about ADA’s Award of Merit dinner visit, www.adadealers.com.