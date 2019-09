All that glimmers seemed to be at Hindman’s September jewelry auction as two of the top sellers, a platinum 18K white gold and diamond ring and a fancy yellow diamond, platinum and diamond ring, sold to two bidders for a combined figure of $745,000. Within the fine art category, four paintings are highlighted this week with the top seller, Emmanuel Leutze’s “Marshaling the Hosts,” going out the door at a final price of $138,060. A Steinway piano struck a chord with a top bid of $9,990 while an American Rock-Ola Jukebox brought music to the ears of a final bidder for $2,625. Read on for details on these and other notable sales across the United States.



Jewelry Sale At Hindman Chicago Exceeds $3.3 Million

CHICAGO – Hindman’s September jewelry auction showed strong results and realized a total of more than $3.3 million. The sale featured more than 530 lots of a wide variety of pieces ranging from antique to contemporary jewelry. Sourced from private collections and large estates across the United States, the auction featured a collection of jewels from various time periods such as antique, Victorian and Art Deco. Two of the top selling highlights from the auction, a platinum 18K white gold and diamond ring with a pear-shaped diamond weighing 15.10 carats and a fancy yellow diamond, platinum and diamond ring with one radiant cut fancy yellow diamond weighing 27.32 carats, each sold with a price realized of $372,500. For information, www.hindmanauctions.com or 312-280-1212.

Child’s Play Scene Brings Serious Sum At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – A diverse sale of decorative items from a Farmington estate, a large collection silver cups and flatware and Nineteenth and Twentieth Century artwork and furnishings were offered on September 9 at Winter Associates. American paintings from Connecticut homes included two Twentieth Century Roger W. Dennis (1902-1996) oils. Dennis was born in Norwich, Conn., and was a second-generation member of the Old Lyme Art Colony. He specialized in impressionistic views such as “Children On Rocks.” Depicting a group of children playing on a rocky shore and boats sailing in the background, its pastel colors and impressionistic brushstrokes pushed it beyond an $800-$1,200 estimate to finish at $4,800 from a determined phone bidder. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Rare Grenoble 1968 Olympic Torch Sells For $225,000 At Nate D. Sanders

LOS ANGELES – An Olympic relay torch used in the 1968 Winter Games in Grenoble, France, one of only 33 produced by the Societe Technique d’Equipement et de Fournitures Industrielle (STEFI) sold August 29 for $225,000 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Grenoble Olympic torches are the scarcest of all Olympic torches. More than 5,000 torchbearers carried the flame to Grenoble for the opening ceremonies on February 6, 1968. The copper plate torch features a crenelated design at the top, resembling the Olympic flame and serves as its windshield. The long handle segues to the top portion that holds the burner, distinguished by a silver plate featuring the official emblem of the games designed by Roger Excoffonan. For additional information, www.natedsanders.com or 310-440-2982.

Thomas Stuart’s ‘Three Disgraces’ Redeemed For $4,750 At Garth’s

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Garth’s September 7 country Americana auction was conducted at its new facility in the Municipal Light Plant with all forms of bidding available. Early in the 554-lot auction, an oil on canvas portrait of “The Steuart Children” by Thomas (Steuart) Stuart (American, mid-Nineteenth Century) was offered with a $600/900 estimate. Originally signed and dated 1849 verso, the three children, Edward, Margaret and Mary, dubbed the “Three Disgraces,” were painted by their uncle, and bidders pursued the 26-by-26-inch painting until it sold for $4,750. For information, www.garths.com or 740-362-4771.

No Clowning Around, Miro’s ‘Le Pitre Rose’ Tops Kodner’s Auction

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A Joan Miro (Spanish/French, 1893-1983), etching with aquatint and carborundum on Arches paper, “Le Pitre Rose,” sold for $22,990 at Kodner’s September 11 auction. The signed and numbered print, number 42 of 50, measures 29 by 45 inches, with vibrant colors and full sheet with deckled edges, 37-7/8 by 54 inches. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Leutze Painting Achieves $138,000 For Tom Hall Auctions

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. – The catalog described Emmanuel Leutze’s “Marshaling the Hosts” as impressive, and it was that in every way, including the price of $138,060, which was realized at Tom Hall Auctions on September 10. The painting, which Leutze had given in the 1850s to Samuel Wetherill, the first Worshipful Master of Bethlehem Lodge, measured nearly 6 feet in height and more than 9 feet in length, had been estimated at $500-$1,500, an estimate that generated 250 bids from interested buyers around the world, including a German museum. The painting finally sold to a bidder online. For information, 610-799-0808 or www.tomhallauctions.com.

Simon Willard Banjo Clock Strikes Right Note At Applebrook Auctions

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – A Simon Willard banjo clock, described as in “estate-found” condition, was the second-place finisher for Applebrook Auctions when it sold for $5,100 on September 12. The clock hailed from a 300-acre estate in Washington, Conn., that had been in the same family for generations. Estimated at $1,2/2,400, the clock saw interest from both trade and private collectors, but a private collector bidding online prevailed, underbid by a private collector on the phone. For information, 203-740-0944 or www.applebrookauctions.com.

Steinway Piano Gets Grand Price At Thos. Cornell Estate Sale

BELLPORT, N.Y. – A Steinway Model “S” grand piano from 1936 (shown) struck a chord with bidders at Thos. Cornell Galleries’ estate auction on September 8, going out at $9,990. In the same sale, a Ralph Lauren Hudson Street armchair took $1,140. For information, www.thoscornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Put Another Dime In The Jukebox!

ST LOUIS, MO. – Bidders were in a playful mood at Selkirk’s vintage gaming and collectibles auction on September 14. With more than 550 lots of such fun items as antique disc phonographs, electric train sets, sports collectibles and comic books, bidder interest propelled an American Rock-Ola Jukebox, model 1454, serial number 158517, to $2,625 within its high estimate. The machine was in good working condition with a selection of records. For information, 314-696-9041 or www.selkirkauctions.com.