Vases were on the minds of bidders this week as a Moorcoft vase, Circa 1928, more than doubled its high estimate at Kensington Estate Auction, finding a new home for $1,600. Elsewhere, a Baccarat hand cut and polished crystal vase with gilt-bronze mounts atop an image of two birds feeding on grape clusters was a limited edition piece from Erte; it sold for $1,625. Skateboard enthusiasts took flight with a Supreme X Louis Vuitton limited edition Boite skateboard trunk, circa 2017, rolling out at $44,500. Fifty posters, along with tickets and pamphlets, for such iconic American circuses as Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey, Ferris and Hangenbeck Wallace, blew past their collective $400/600 estimate to achieve $20,500 at Cottone Auctions’ June 26 sale. Read on for more notable sales, including a Meissen centerpiece, a Queen Anne tea table and Mickey Mouse by Warhol.



Moorcoft Vase, Circa 1928, More Than Doubles High Estimate

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. – An 8‚¾-inch-high William Moorcroft Eventide landscape vase, circa 1928, estimated at $500/700, easily surpassed that expectation at Kensington Estate Auction’s July 1 sale, going out at $1,600. The high-shouldered, tapering, cylindrical vase with slightly everted rim featured a design of chevron bands flanking a wooded landscape scene rendered in yellow, red and cobalt under a luster glaze. It bore a blue-painted signature and factory mark with impressed numeral 44. For more information, 917-331-0807 or www.kensingtonestateauctioons.com.

Erté’s ‘Flights Of Love’ Baccarrat Crystal Vase Lands At $1,625

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. – Time and Again returned, brought out of retirement to work with Robert McCook on one more auction. On June 29, an absolute, no-reserve sale was highlighted by the estate of Ella Mae Dembrowski, late widow of wine collector Andrew Baron Dembrowski. More than 250 lots came up for bid from this Bernardsville/Mannehawkin, N.J., estate. More than 100 bronzes, serigraphs and original signed works by Erté (1892-1990) were offered. “Flight of Love,” a Baccarat hand cut and polished crystal vase with gilt-bronze mounts at top of two birds feeding on grape clusters was a limited edition piece No. 120/395 with stamp of Erté’s signature; it sold for $1,625. For information, 609-426-0820, 908-862-0200 or 908-227-4440.

Queen Anne Tea Table Hits The Spot At D.L. Straight Auction

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – D.L. Straight hosted an auction of antiques, folk art, silver and more at the Sturbridge Host Hotel on July 2. The sale was full of choice early furniture from estates across New England. Among the many Americana and country item highlights was an Eighteenth Century porringer top Queen Anne tea table, which sold for $3,200. For information, 508-769-5404.

Wait For It: Your Very Own Louis Vuitton Skateboard Trunk

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A Supreme X Louis Vuitton limited edition Boite skateboard trunk, circa 2017, proved to be supremely desirable at Akiba Antiques’ July 9 eclectic estates auction, skating to $44,500. Featuring the luxe monogram on both red trunk and skateboard, the lot included the trunk, deck, LV tool kit and leather bag, trucks, wheels, shoulder straps and linen LV bag. The auction house noted that a skateboard from the same edition as this lot was sold as part of a complete set of Supreme skateboards at Sotheby’s, New York in January of this year for $800,000, a record for skateboard sales, according to the auction house. For information, 305-332-9294 or www.akibaantiques.com.

Modernist Print By Martin Lewis Highlights Shannon’s Online Auction

MILFORD, CONN. – Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers hosted its summer online fine art auction on June 20 with a sale that included more than 160 lots of fine art. The auction was led by Martin Lewis’ (1881-1962) “Shadows on the Ramp,” a drypoint and sand ground, signed in pencil lower right “Martin Lewis,” 8-5/8 by 10‚¼ inches (plate). From a private Alabama collection, the work, of which there are 75 recorded impressions and 62 known in existence, realized $8,750. For information, 203-877-1711 or www.shannons.com.

Locati’s Online Sales Bring Impressive Results

MAPLE GLEN, PENN. – Locati presented its spring online sales from May 6-20 and June 3-17. Included in the two sales were sterling silver, American coins, Russian icons, Victorian mourning jewelry, Asian art, fine art, porcelain, glass and more. Among the items in the May sale was a Victorian 22K gold dog-themed pendant, which realized $2,300. Highlights from June included a monumental Meissen centerpiece (pictured), which sold for $5,750. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.

Cottone Sees Circus Posters Hit The High Wire

GENESEO, N.Y. – Approximately 50 posters, along with tickets and pamphlets, for such iconic American circuses as Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey, Ferris and Hangenbeck Wallace, soared above their collective $400/600 estimate to achieve a crowd-pleasing $20,500 at Cottone Auctions’ June 26 online-only art and antiques auction. The smallest poster was 24 by 20 inches and the largest spanned 75 by 40 inches. For information, 585-243-1000 or www.cottoneauctions.com.

Vintage Accents Online Sale Led By Chinese Five-Hole Vase

THOMASTON, MAINE – On July 10, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Vintage Accents online-only auction offered a diversity of contemporary and antique pieces. The 339-lot sale included everything from paintings, sculpture and furniture to Asian antiques, jewelry, clocks, silver and more. Settling in as the sale’s top lot at was a Chinese five-hole vase, which sold for $3,720. The 14-inch-high purple flambe glazed porcelain vase had a craquelure interior surface and unglazed recessed foot, and it stood on a carved reticulated wooden stand. For information, 207-354-8141 or https://live.thomastonauction.com.

Mickey Is Mightiest At Benefit Shop Auction

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – At the Benefit Shop Foundation’s Red Carpet auction on July 10, designers and decorators and collectors kept a keen eye for good design among an eclectic selection of everything from a Birkin bag in orange leather to Eames midcentury furniture and more. Leading the sale at $9,500 was a signed Andy Warhol gouache on paper of Mickey Mouse. Signed in ink below right of image and paper bearing the Andy Warhol Estate stamp and Art Gallery New York stamp, the work measured 18¼ inches in height by 14‚½ inches in width with frame. This image of the Disney character Mickey Mouse belongs to a portfolio of ten screen prints called “Myths” published in 1981. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.