Across The Block

Works of art and artistically crafted furniture top the interesting sales this week. Napoleon would have been pleased to learn that his portrait, attributed to the circle of Francois Pascal Simon Gerard, set a record at New Orleans Auction Gallery as it surpassed its high estimate by more than 13 times to settle at $206,250. Meanwhile, a French ormolu-mounted and elaborately inlaid bureau plat was the top lot of Nye & Company’s July 31 sale when it sold for $43,750. At Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers, a rare George I bachelor’s chest, English, circa Eighteenth Century, almost doubled its high estimate to fetch $9,720. A suit of armor, rare books and a winged marble statue are presented among other notable sales across the United States.



No Napoleonic Complex Here! Portrait Stands Tall At New Orleans Auction Gallery

NEW ORLEANS – A nearly life-size, full-length portrait of Napoleon conquered the competition in the first day of New Orleans Auction Galleries’ July 27-28 sale. The work, attributed to the circle of Francois Pascal Simon Gerard (1770-1837) had been estimated at $10/15,000, but after heated bidding on the phone, in the room and online, it went to an internet bidder for $206,250. The work had reportedly been acquired at one time from the French consulate in Parma, Italy, and had been in two private collections in Houston. A representative for New Orleans Auction Galleries said the price “is a record for a portrait of Napoleon from the studio/circle of Gerard.” For information, 504-566-1849 or www.neworleansauction.com.



Rare George I Bachelor’s Chest Leads At Garth’s

COLUMBUS, OHIO – At Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers European, Asian and Twentieth Century auction on July 19, a rare George I bachelor’s chest, English, circa first quarter of the Eighteenth Century, came to the block with an estimate of $2,5/5,000. The 30‚½-inch-high chest made of burled walnut with oak secondary and featuring a lift top writing surface sold after strong bidding for $9,720. The top and drawer fronts have banded inlay, solid ends, dovetailed drawers and bracket feet. With known provenance, the chest is a dramatic piece. For information, 740-362-4771 or www.garths.com.

Winged Psyche Statue Flies To Top At Selkirk

ST LOUIS, MO. – Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers offered a marble statue of Psyche (etched “Psiche” on the base) at its July 20 auction. The late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century Continental white marble statue of a winged female holding a small trinket box sold well above its $5,000 estimate, realizing $6,900. For information, 314-696-9041 or www.auctions.selkirkauctions.com.

Inlaid Bureau Plat Tells Story At Nye & Co

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – A French ormolu-mounted and elaborately inlaid bureau plat was the top lot of Nye & Company’s July 31 sale when it sold for $43,750. The piece dated to the Nineteenth Century, but the auction house believed the inlay was older, dating to the Fifteenth or Sixteenth Century and hailing from Italy. The inlay, incorporated into the top, the three front drawers and the sides, depicted a detailed scene of figures, animals and a cityscape. For more information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.

Big Money Paid For $1 Coin At LT Auctions

ST GEORGE, MAINE – When coins from a safety deposit box were sold by LT Auctions on July 18, a 1798 silver dollar coin brought $1,955 above a $700/900 estimate. According to Lawrence Trueman, the buyer was in the room. For information, 207-907-6667.

Provenance Generates Interest At Heckler

WOODSTOCK VALLEY, CONN. – An amethyst pattern molded deep dish that descended in the Garrett family, the founders of Garretsville, Ohio, exceeded its high estimate ($2/4,000) when it sold online for $4,680. The piece was likely from the Mantua Glass Works of Mantua, Ohio, a neighboring community to Garretsville. For more information, 860-974-1634 or www.hecklerauction.com.

Marklin Train Station Warrants $5,000 Ticket Price

MONROE, CONN. – A Marklin train station, accompanied by an engine shed, sold for $5,040 at Fairfield Auction’s July 24 sale. The pieces, which came from an old Connecticut family estate on the shore, had been estimated at $400/600. For information, 203-880-5200 or www.fairfieldauction.com.

Single-owner Collection Of Rare Books At Skinner Sells Well

BOSTON – Skinner’s July 23 auction, A Mystic Collection, featured illuminated medieval manuscripts, a group of rubricated incunabula in contemporary bindings, important high spots for Bible collectors, illustrated books and unusual bindings. Even collectors of English books, Eighteenth Century Italian views, classics and heraldry had many offerings from which choose. Collectors, dealers and institutions from around the world participated in the 230-lot sale, which hammered above the high estimate with a 98.3 percent sell-through rate. Among the highlights was Hartmann Schedel’s (1440-1514) Nuremberg Chronicle. Nuremberg: Anton Koberger, July 12, 1493, which sold for $61,500. For information, www.skinnerinc.com or 617-350-5400.

Moran Disperses Single-Owner Collection Of Antique Arms And Armor

MONROVIA, CALIF. – Moran’s Traditional Collector auction on July 21 lit up the summer auction season with a selection of decorative items, furniture and fine art. Steadfast silver, unique armor and furnishings appealed to seasoned and novice collectors alike. A Sixteenth Century German cuirassier suit of armor with etched breastplate inspired a bidding war when it hit the block, surpassing its $15/25,000 estimate to sell to a determined phone bidder for $31,250. For information, www.moranauction.com or 626-793-1833.