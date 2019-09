Across The Block

Paintings and a poster top this week’s notable sales. The painting, “Washington Crossing the Delaware Christmas Eve, 1776″ (Edward Hicks), sold for $149,000 at Trout Auction’s September estate auction.At Michaan’s Auctions a painting of New York City by Canadian-American artist Ernest Lawson brought $72,000 from a phone bidder, surpassing its estimate of $30/50,000. A Pixar Animations Studios poster featuring Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody and signed by the firm’s co-founder Steve Jobs sold for $31,250 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Fascinating furniture, pottery, and sculptures round out other unique sales.



Washington Crossing The Delaware Painting Excels At Trout Auction

FREDERICK, MD. – At Trout Auction’s estate auction on September 7, a painting, “Washington Crossing the Delaware Christmas Eve, 1776″ (Edward Hicks), which had been relined, sold for $149,000. Selling for the White estate of Frederick, the entire auction was “spectacular,” according to the firm’s Martha T. Strawsburg, “with stoneware and Shenandoah pottery selling extremely well.” For information, 301-898-9899 or www.troutauctions.com.

East Coast Painting Leads At West Coast House

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Leading Michaan’s Auctions’ September 7 sale was a painting of New York City by Canadian-American artist Ernest Lawson (1873-1939). The painting, which brought $72,000 from a phone bidder, generated interest from bidders on both coasts, who easily pushed it past its estimate of $30/50,000. The work had been included in the 1915 National Academy of Design exhibition, where it was purchased by Mrs James J. Goodwin of New York City and later, Los Altos, Calif. The family of the painting’s seller had acquired it when they acquired the Goodwin house. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

Rare Steve Jobs-Signed ‘Toy Story’ Poster Sells for $31,250

LOS ANGELES – A Pixar Animations Studios poster featuring Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody and signed by the firm’s co-founder Steve Jobs sold for $31,250 on August 29 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions. It was just the second Jobs poster to be auctioned. In 2017, a 1992 Jobs-signed Networld Expo poster in San Francisco sold for $19,640. Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995, when Toy Story, the first computer-animated feature film, debuted. Jobs’ autographs are arguably the rarest and most difficult celebrity signature to find. A recent survey found that there are fewer than ten Jobs autographed items known. The poster measures 24 by 36 inches and was signed with a black fiber-tip marker. For information, www.natedsanders.com or 310-440-2982.

Deva Sculptures Are King At Kodner Auction

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A pair of large, impressive Japanese polychrome bronze and metal sculptures, models of Deva (King) of Buddhism, sold for $9,075 at Kodner’s August 28 auction of estate jewelry, art and collectibles. The sculptures measure 58‚½ inches high and are on top of a 67-inch platform base. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Victorian Games Table With Secret Trove Leads At Flannery’s Estate Services Auction

PINE BUSH, N.Y. – At Flannery’s Estate Services auction on August 26, a Nineteenth Century games table with loads of period gaming pieces found in the drawers sold for $1,265. “The games table had an interesting lock mechanism where drawers could not open unless you press a special button underneath,” Marianne Flannery, owner, said. She found the gaming pieces all tucked into the drawers, including a period backgammon set, checkerboard set and candlesticks that all fit into the drawers. For information, www.flannerysestateservices.com or 845-744-2233.

Table Brings Expansive Price At Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. – It was Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ first online-only auction on August 26, and it was led by a clean Theodore Alexander Althorp Patent Jupe table, a round expansion dining room table in mahogany with eight pullout sections (shown), which finished at $2,625. Another interesting moment came when a lot of five vintage Grateful Dead posters crossed the block at $2,500. For information, www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com or 845-480-2381.

Pierrot Pens His Way to $33,600

CHICAGO – Potter & Potter’s August 29 automata auction featured the Michael Kam collection of world-class automata as well as eye-catching selections of kinetic art, puppets and associated objects. Automatons from premier manufacturers in the form of clowns, Pierrots and performers took center stage at this event. A circa 1975 Swiss Pierrot Writing automaton (shown) made by Michel Bertrand was the top lot in the sale, earning $33,600. A mid-1980s Musical Gymnast with Two Chairs example – also by Bertrand – elevated to $26,400 and a late 1800s Lambert Pierrot on the Moon automaton sent collectors into orbit – also selling for $26,400. For information, www.potterauctions.com or 773-472-1442.

Maine Redware Jar Stands Tall At Casco Bay’s Inaugural Sale

FREEPORT, MAINE – At its inaugural antiques and art auction on September 8, Casco Bay Auctions saw one of its standout lots, a Nineteenth Century redware jar, leap over its $250/450 estimate and land at $1,323. From Maine, circa 1820-50, the jar stood 8‚½ inches high and measured 4‚½ inches at the rim. “My first sale featured more than 250 lots and included property from a New England museum,” said auctioneer Andrew Davis. For information, 207-370-4746 or www.cascobayauctions.com.

Camille Faure Art Nouveau Vase Blossoms At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – On September 8, Auctions at Showplace presented choice selections of fine art, furniture, silver, jewelry and decorative arts from New York City estates. Leading the sale was a Camille Faure (1874-1956) for Limoges Art Nouveau enamel on copper vase with a peony flower motif, which sold at the top of its estimate for $4,200. With a bas-relief enameled peonies motif with gold enamel accents on a plum ground copper vase, the piece was signed “C. Faure. / Limoges – France,” circa 1925, and stood 11¾ inches high. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063, extension 808.