Elegant things await you in this week’s Across The Block. Fifty carats of graduated 100 emerald-cut diamonds in an 18K gold setting brought a stunning necklace together at Kodner Galleries, resulting in a closing bid of $84,700. At World Auction Gallery, a very large Italian sterling silver oval bowl sold for $4,800 to a telephone bidder while an in-room buyer at Michaan’s took an Aesthetic Movement sterling tea and coffee service by Tiffany & Company for $36,000. A Civil War presentation sword turned heads at Coyle’s Auction and brought the gavel down at $3,795. Read on for other notable sales that include a Civil War-era flag, a 1947 Hudson Super Six convertible and more.



French Diamond & Gold Necklace Captivates Bidders At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A stunning contemporary French necklace, with approximately 50 carats of graduated 100 emerald-cut diamonds and 18K gold setting was the top lot at Kodner Galleries’ July 17 auction. The diamonds were F-G color and VVS for clarity, and bidders were captivated, sending the final price to $84,700. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Bidders At Flannery’s Auction Salute Civil War-Era Flag

PINE BUSH, N.Y. – A large, 36-star US flag, 1865-1867 with stars in a star design caught the attention of several bidders at Flannery’s Auction and Estate Services on July 1. The 61-by-92-inch Civil War-era flag came to the block with a $400/600 estimate, which was left in the dust as bidders pursued it to a final price of $4,312 to a telephone bidder. The flag was found in the consignor’s closet where it had been since the 1960s, owner Marianne Flannery said. The flag originally belonged to the consignor’s grandfather with no word on its previous origins. Flannery said this flag was hung vertically outside an important building’s window. For information, 845-744-2233 or www.flannerysestateservices.com.

Vietnamese Ewers Take Off At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – The sleeper lot of Clars Auction Gallery’s two-day sale July 13-14 was two Vietnamese Chudau-style underglazed blue ewers, one phoenix and one parrot with a lid, which took flight, selling for $16,800. The lot came from a San Diego, Calif., private collection and had been estimated at $1/1,500. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.

Puiforcat Merman Pitcher Sings Siren Song At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – An Emile Puiforcat French sterling silver pitcher with shell motif and merman handle enchanted bidders at Auctions at Showplace on Sunday, July 14. Standing 12¼ inches tall and weighing approximately 40.37 troy ounces, it sold to an online bidder for $8,750 against an estimate of $3/5,000. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.

Large Italian Sterling Bowl Exceeds Estimate & Tops World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – An extremely large Italian sterling silver oval bowl on stand centerpiece, sold for $4,800 to a telephone bidder at World Auction Gallery on July 14. Estimated at $2,5/3,000, the ornate bowl is 10 inches high by 11 inches wide and with the stand it weighed in at 175.6 ozt. Other noted items that sold well at WAG’s summer art and antiques auction were paintings, jewelry, bronzes and Asian antiques. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

1947 Hudson Super Six Convertible Revs Up To $22,000 At Raucher Brothers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – Featuring the personal collection of automobiles, auto parts and automobilia from the estate of Thom Bixby of Easthampton, Mass., on July 13, Raucher Brothers Auctioneers’ top selling automobile was a 1947 Hudson Super Six convertible. It sold for $22,000 (shown with the buyer’s grandsons standing next to it). The top-selling memorabilia item was the 6-by-3-foot double sided porcelain with working neon Hudson Dealer sign that sold for $15,400. Bixby was a well-known, lifelong collector of Hudson automobiles and memorabilia related to the Hudson Motor Car Company – he called himself a “Hudson fanatic.” For information, www.raucherbrothersauctioneers.com or 413-537-3177.

Aesthetic Is Everything: Tiffany & Co Sterling Service Pours Heat At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Selling for $36,000 in Michaan’s Auctions’ July 13 gallery sale was an Aesthetic Movement sterling tea and coffee service by Tiffany & Company. Circa 1871, the service came with six pieces, all finely chased with birds on branches and swans in Greek key motifs. The set was designed by Edward C. Moore, who championed the Japonesque motif at the company. For more information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

5th Avenue Auctions Posts Grand Prices For NYC’s Newbie

NEW YORK CITY – Adam Hutter of 5th Avenue Auctions said that at New York City’s newest auction house on July 14, the highest priced item was a pair of Nineteenth Century empire bronze candelabra that sold at $4,687 (shown). Also of note, was a painting by Pierre Duteurtre (French, 1911-1989), “Maternite a la plage,” that sold for $2,750, almost ten times the low estimate. For information, 212-247-1097 or www.5thavenueny.com.

Civil War Presentation Sword Slashes Competition At Coyle’s Auction

MEDWAY, MASS. – Leading the charge at Coyle’s Auction, Inc, on July 16 was a Civil War presentation sword that sold to a phone bidder for $3,795. The sword had been inscribed “Presented to John W. Spaulding Lieut. Co. C 5th NH Volunteers given by members of Company K.” For information, www.coylesauction.com or 774-571-8263.