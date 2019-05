A rare tool, horses, crafted works and decorative art crossed the block this week. An antique plane went straight to a final bid almost double its high estimate at Martin Donnelly Auctions, while a collection of Hagen-Renaker horses from the Judy Rupinski estate cantered to $1,380. A horse of another type in the form of a William Herbert Dunton (1878-1936) oil on canvas, a horse and rider chase scene, tripled its high estimate to fetch $22,500 at Clarke Auction Gallery. A Paul Evans patchwork cabinet, Chippendale table and a cubist sculpture round out our offerings of notable sales.



Antique Plane Sells At $13,225 At Martin Donnelly Auctions

NASHUA, N.H. – At Martin J. Donnelly Auctions on May 3 and 4, a rare and nearly perfectly preserved Phillips Patent Prototype Plane, as produced by C.C. Harlow, Bridgewater, Mass., sold for $13,225. The unused plane, possibly from the 1860s, is marked with the “C.C. Harlow/Bridgewater, Massachusetts” designation on the skate and came to the block with a $3,5/7,500 estimate. For more information, www.mjdauctions.com or 800-869-0695.

Collection Of Horses Gallop To $1,380 At Northfield Auctions

NORTHFIELD, MASS. – The April 29 auction at Northfield Auctions featured a collection of horses from the Judy Rupinski estate. While there were some “also-rans,” according to Paul Gorzocoski III, owner and auctioneer of Northfield Auctions, “some stood out – in particular, one lot of Hagen-Renaker horses that galloped to $1,380.” For information, 413-498-4420 or www.northfieldauctions.com.

George III Chippendale Table Tips The Top At The Pedestal

RICKMANSWORTH, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – The top lot at the Pedestal’s April 30 sale was a George III carved mahogany octagonal tripod table attributed to Thomas Chippendale. The table had a $15,500/23,500 estimate but sold to a private UK collector for $40,717. The table displayed the distinct stylistic characteristics of documented tables by Thomas Chippendale and also a wider group of tables attributed to his workshop. Well-researched, the table showed a top with radiating veneers known to be featured in tables by Chippendale. For information, +44 207 281 2790 or www.thepedestal.com.

Joseph Csàky’s Cubist Sculpture Achieves Top Lot At Bonhams

LOS ANGELES – Bonhams Modern Design|Art auction was conducted on April 24 and yielded several exceptional results with prices exceeding their highest estimates, which included the top lot, Cubist sculptor Joseph Csàky’s (1888-1971) “Figure Dite Aussi Cônes et Sphères,” realizing $100,075. For information, 323-850-7500 or www.bonhams.com.

Paintings Take Lead At Clarke Auction Gallery

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – Chinese and American paintings led the way at Clarke Auction Gallery’s May 5 auction. The top lot of the sale was a vibrant watercolor on paper of a Taiwanese market and street scene painted in 1969 by Shiy De-Jinn (1923-1981), which sold for $30,000, handily besting its high estimate. The biggest surprise in the sale, however, came among a grouping of American artworks in the form of a William Herbert Dunton (1878-1936) oil on canvas. That dramatic painting ably captured the mythology of the American West with a horse and rider chase scene ($4/6,000), which tripled high estimate to fetch $22,500. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Claire Falkenstein Achieves New World Auction Record

LOS ANGELES – A new world auction record for artist Claire Falkenstein (1908-1997) was set at Bonhams Made in California: Contemporary Art sale on May 8. Untitled, circa 1971, sold for $200,075, having had an estimate of $30/50,000. This sculptural work was also the top lot of the sale, with its cornucopia-like abundance of jewel colored glass nestled in a riot of thin metal strands. For information, 323-850-7500 or www.bonhams.com.

Paul Evans Patchwork Cabinet Stands Out At S&S Auction

SWEDESBORO, N.J. – The auction bill for S&S Auction’s May 9 sale was midcentury antiques and decorative arts. A Paul Evans Patchwork cabinet sold for a final price of $14,375. Unsigned, the mixed metals piece comprised two doors containing three shelves and two drawers and its dimensions measured 80¼ by 36½ by 19½ inches. Evans (1931-1987), an iconic American furniture designer, sculptor and artist who is famous for his contributions to the American Craft Movement of the 1970s, created Brutalist-inspired sculpted metal furnishings that distinguish him from others in the world of design. For information, www.ssauction.com or 856-467-3778.

Large Chinese Silver Covered Bowl Beats Estimate By $21,000 At World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – World Auction Gallery’s Mother’s Day auction on May 12 was highlighted by top lots from iconic artists such as Warhol, Friedeberg, Harring and Beal, but it was a very large Chinese silver two-handled covered bowl with an estimate of $800-$1,000 that topped the successful day when, after a heated bidding war among five telephone bidders and many absentee and online bidders, it sold for $22,200 to a telephone bidder – quite a Mother’s Day for a lucky bidder. For information, 516-307-8180 or www.worldauctiongallery.com.

Japanese Colored Woodblock Prints Surprise At Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. – At Nadeau’s May 11 auction, a surprise lot was also the top lot of the day when a set of three Japanese colored woodblock prints, two of snowy mountains and one of sailing vessel in calm water (shown), bested its $100/300 estimate to sell for $6,710. From the Credit Suisse Americana Collection, the prints were each 20 by 14 inches or 14 by 20 inches. For additional information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.