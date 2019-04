Across The Block

Among this week’s notable lots, an 1899 view of Venice by Thomas Moran (1837-1926) closed at $193,750, surpassing its estimate of $100/150,000. Another water-themed painting in an Anthony Thieme oil harbor scene finished at $5,664. Fine china and silver passed the block in the form of Wedgwood cobalt and a tablespoon made by American patriot and silversmith Paul Revere. Classic signs, sculptures and a Superman collectible round out this week’s notable sales.



1899 Thomas Moran Painting Captures Venetian Light & $193,750 Price

NEW YORK CITY – On March 27, Doyle conducted a successful auction of American paintings, furniture and decorative arts. This auction category is Doyle’s premier venue for Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century American paintings, with the sale showcasing examples of Hudson River School landscapes, Western and Regional art, still lifes, portraits, nautical scenes and folk paintings. A highlight was an 1899 view of Venice by Thomas Moran (1837-1926) that achieved $193,750, far surpassing its estimate of $100/150,000. Moran is one of America’s most revered artists of the western landscape. While at the height of his creative powers in the 1880s-90s, he traveled to Venice, where the views of that brilliant city would inspire him for the rest of his career. Property from the estate of Joan Harmon Van Metre, the painting captured the dramatic light and vibrant colors of Venice. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.

Pennsylvania Clock Leads Full House For Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – Leading Pook & Pook Inc’s March 15 sale of “Furnishings and Decorative Items from the Home and Offices of Dr Albert and Laura Barnes” was a late Eighteenth Century Chippendale walnut tall case clock from York, Penn., which easily surpassed its $2/4,000 estimate to finish at $9,150. The clock sold to a private buyer bidding in a full room. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Superman Cut-Outs Book Flies Higher Than Expectations At Milestone Auction

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – The top lot at Milestone Auction’s March 30 sale of vintage toys, pop culture, board games, comic books and lunch boxes was original comic art from The Defenders, $4,800 – within estimate. However, a 1940 Superman Cut-Outs book went for $2,100, and that was a considerably higher price than what was achieved by the last one seen in the marketplace, according to the firm’s Miles King. The book was in near-mint condition, never played with and completely intact. “It’s a very hard-to-find book, especially in such a high-grade condition,” said King. For information, 440-527-8060 or www.milestoneauctions.com.

Medusa Locks Up $7,200 In Kaminski’s Historic Daniels House Sale

BEVERLY, MASS. – Billed as the oldest house in Salem, Mass., the Stephen Daniels colonial home, built in 1667, was a time capsule of the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries, and its contents excited early American and primitive collectors alike as Kaminski Auctions offered a selection of early American furniture and furnishings on March 30-31. There were several marble sculptures from Italy, and one of them, a carved Italian white marble sculpture of Medusa Rondanini (pictured), with her head framed by snakes, unsigned, 18‚½ inches high, mesmerized a bidder into paying $7,200, a marked premium over its $850 low estimate. People were also very happy over a George Washington artifact – a circa 1800 memorial of Mount Vernon. It was the top lot of day one of the sale, finishing at $3,360. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Bernie Beaton Estate Yields Choice Ford Sign, Bringing $7,800

YPSILANTI, MICH. – On March 30, Schmidt’s Antiques auctioned more than 300 cataloged lots from the estate of Bernie Beaton, featuring advertising and country store items, antique clocks, railroad watches, service station signs and pumps, tractors and carriages, Michigan duck decoys, stained glass windows, barber poles and accessories. A Ford Benzol 24-inch porcelain sign sold at $7,800. The early Twentieth Century Ford Motor Company porcelain sign was round, double-sided and read “Authorized Distributor Ford Benzol for All Motor Cars Produced by Ford Motor Company” and marked “Veribrite Signs Chicago.” For information, 734-434-2660 or www.schmidtsantiques.com.

Art Deco Enamel Has Its Day As Fauré Vase Brings $9,375

PASADENA, CALIF. – Treasureseeker Auctions had a great sale lined up on March 24 offering antiques, jewelry and art. The material was sourced from several estates in Palos Verdes, Palm Springs, Sierra Madre, Los Alamitos and north Hollywood. It was the day for Art Deco, as a large vase from the Camille Fauré enamel collection crossed the block at $9,375. Camille Fauré was a French enamel artist best-known for his design work for the pottery company Limoges. Fauré’s use of floral and figurative patterning as well as richly glazed colors were hallmarks of his work. Born in 1872 in Periguex, France, he apprenticed for several years before producing his own designs. For information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseeekerauction.com.

Paul Revere Silver Spoon Stirs Up $7,763 Bid

DOVER, N.H. – Although Paul Revere is most remembered for his midnight ride warning Massachusetts’ minutemen of the arrival of the British, he is also celebrated as a talented silversmith. Offered at Leo Legare’s March 28 auction at the Elks Lodge, a tablespoon by the American patriot and silversmith went out at $7,763. The diverse sale contained the Revolutionary War-era collection of David Shoby of Freeport, Maine, as well as the important collection of Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century American silver and more. For information, 603-595-9625 or www.legare-auctions.com.

Wedgwood Set On Leading Edge Of William Jenack Sale

CHESTER, N.Y. – William Jenack’s auction of April 1 featured a collection of Wedgwood cobalt and light blue wares; fine art; Lladro limited edition groupings; African works of art; Nineteenth to Twentieth Century furnishings, including Chinese, Oriental rugs and carpets and more. Far exceeding expectations and selling for $1,652 was a set of Wedgwood decorated porcelain, Ulander pattern, No. 501044, service for nine with extras and 66 serving pieces. For information, www.jenack.com or 845-469-9095.

Local Collector Picks Up Thieme Harbor Scene At Blackwood/March

BEVERLY, MASS. – Michael March moved his April 2 fine art auction to a new location – the Beverly Cove Community Center. Still, local collectors knew where to find him, and one of them was successful in bidding for an Anthony Thieme oil harbor scene, filled with images of boats and flying seagulls, which finished at $5,664. For information, 978-768-6943 or www.blackwoodauction.com.