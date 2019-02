Bidders Thirst For Early Coca Cola

Serving Tray At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – An array of coveted collectible ephemera and memorabilia crossed the block at Michaan’s on February 11. Culled from estates, the sale’s highlights included rare original Coca-Cola tin trays, antique arcade and carnival games, vintage postcards and a Regina upright music box. Introduced in the late 1890s, the Coca-Cola serving tray is a vibrant reminder that advertising is one of America’s favorite art forms. The sale offered one of the first trays produced by the Coca-Cola Company. Dating to 1897 and featuring the image of a fresh-faced young woman in period dress as well as images of exotic kola nuts and leaves on its inside rim, the tray sold for $60,000. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

La Suite Breaks World Record Price For Blanche Camus Painting

BARCELONA, SPAIN – A record price for a painting by the French neo-impressionist painter Blanche Camus (1884-1968) was set by Christie’s in 2003 for “Les vendanges en Provence,” which was sold for $32,250. It was quite a bit larger than the one sold on February 15 by La Suite auction house. “Tea in the garden” sold for $107,000 to a private collector, beating the record for the sale price for a painting by this artist. The painting is an oil on canvas, dated in 1911 and signed by the artist, who regularly exhibited at the Salon des Artistes Français in Paris from 1911 to 1939, being awarded a gold medal for the 1920 exhibition. The painting had been estimated $10/17,000. For information, www.suitesubastas.com or + 34 616 760 866.

Not Your Average Bear Climbs

To Top At Sworders

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESSEX, ENGLAND – February 12 “was quite a day” at Sworders Out of The Ordinary auction, according to the firm’s Emma McCann. About halfway through the 425-lot sale of extraordinary items, a late Twentieth Century polar bear, a full mount taxidermy Canadian polar bear (ursus maritimus) mounted on a rocky base, sold at $31,490, taking the 7½-foot-tall specimen to the top of the auction. The price was converted from British pounds to US dollars at editing. For more information, www.sworder.co.uk or +44 1279 817778.

Rare American Revolution Orderly Book Leads New England Book Auction

SUNDERLAND, MASS. – At New England Book Auctions on January 29, Colonel Bedford’s book dated from May 11, 1776, to November 6, 1776, led the sale’s lots, selling for $36,800. This manuscript, particular to the Delaware Battalion, covers a series of battles and their participation, often joining other companies to assist where needed. This battalion was active in both the New York and New Jersey campaigns. Under the command of George Washington, Colonel John Haslet and Lieutenant Colonel Gunning Bradford, the First Delaware Regiment of more than 800 men, began the trek from Wilmington, Del., to Philadelphia and to New York. It was here they engaged in the Battle of Brooklyn, also known as the Battle of Long Island. For information, www.nebookauctions.com or 413-665-3253.

Snowy Winter Landscape

Heats Up Capsule Gallery’s Sale

NEW YORK CITY – Edward Willis Redfield’s “Woodland Brook” struck a seasonal chord with bidders at Capsule Gallery’s February 12 sale. The work, which had been in a 1916-17 Art Institute of Chicago exhibition and will be included in the forthcoming catalogue raisonné on Redfield, sold for $168,750 to an American trade phone bidder competing against both private and trade interest coming through on six additional phone lines, online bids and bidders in the room. An example of one of Redfield’s most coveted scenes, the painting had been in the family of a collector who had acquired it directly from the artist. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

Antique Samurai Sword Hits $1,495 At Ingraham & Co

COVENTRY, CONN. – A Sunday morning estates auction conducted by Ingraham & Co on February 17 was filled with everything from a collection of vintage record store displays to vintage saxophones to oil paintings of dogs and hobbyist electronics kits. An antique Samurai sword and a collection of Japanese military photos were included, and the sword leapt to a final price of $1,495. For information, 860-742-1993.

Bear Lithia Spring Water Dispenser

Stirs Up $15,210 Bid

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – There was plenty of local interest in a late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century Bear Lithia spring water dispenser that was the high lot at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates on February 15-16. The only known intact example, it was from Elkton, Va., “just east of our auction gallery,” according to auctioneer Jeff Evans. That local interest – plus the general desirability of antique advertising items – propelled the 5-gallon embossed bottle set in a circular original paint and decals and stoneware insert from its $1/2,000 estimate to finish at $15,210. Resting on galvanized metal tripodal stand, it bore additional retail marks on the cooler for a New York company. For information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.

Continental Lady Is A Sleeper At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. – Copake Auction presented its usual mix of estate-fresh Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, artwork, folk art, accessories and more in its February 16 gallery sale. The highest performing lot was a surprise sleeper – a Nineteenth Century continental oil on canvas portrait of a woman (shown) that had been estimated $300/400. The 46-by-32½ likeness turned heads when it rose to $7,080. Other highlights included a leaping horse and jockey weathervane at $4,720 and an Eighteenth Century New York Chippendale mahogany highboy. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.

1873 Colt Picture Box Containing

Original Cartridges Knocks Down $9,500 At Morphy’s

DENVER, PENN. – Antique and collectible gun enthusiasts who took part in Morphy’s successful February 5-7 field and range firearms auction were in for a surprise. Although many estimate-smashing prices were achieved by early Colt, Smith & Wesson and Winchester models, it was a box of Nineteenth Century cartridges that swept to the top of prices realized. The extremely rare Winchester picture box containing .45-caliber center-fire metallic cartridges designed for Colt’s 1873 single-action Army revolver had been entered in the sale with a $1,5/2,000 estimate. The fantastic relic of the Old West garnered 24 bids before reaching $9,500. For more information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.