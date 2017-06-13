Across The Block

A Franklin C. Courter Abraham Lincoln portrait, a fine Philadelphia silver tea set, Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog,” works by Leonard Baskin and antique maps join a varied list of notable lots recently sold at auction around the United States.

‘Great Emancipator’ Presides At William Bunch Auction

CHADDS FORD, PENN. – Featuring items from the Forbes collection and the estate of Daniel W. Dietrich II, William Bunch conducted an eclectic sale on June 27 that saw Franklin C. Courter’s (American, 1854-1947) portrait of Abraham Lincoln, oil on panel, 48 by 34 inches, soar to $31,860. Lincoln is portrayed seated holding the Emancipation Proclamation. Rarer than hen’s teeth, apparently, a pair of early three-digit Delaware license plates – 557 and 558 – earned $27,730 and $24,780. For information, 610-558-1800 or www.williambunchauctions.com.

Silver & Estate Jewelry Bring Top Prices At Hap Moore

YORK, MAINE – “Silver and estate jewelry remain as the reliable high sellers at auction these days,” said Hap Moore following the auctioneer’s June 24 sale of estate antiques at the Goodwin Building on US Route 1. Amid a truly diverse selection of antiques, period and decorative accessories removed from estates, private collection and old households was an E. Lownes, Philadelphia, silver tea and coffee service that brought $3,680. For information, 207-363-6373 or www.hapmoore.com.

Antique Maps & Prints Featured In Curator’s Catalog

FREEVILLE, N.Y. – On June 25, Worth Auctions offered a three-part curator’s catalog sale featuring selected offerings of rare maps and views, Western art and Audubon bird prints. The first portion of the sale was tailored to the interests of serious antique map collectors. It featured such early works as Saxton Ryther’s 1577 map of Yorkshire, which sold for $3,125 (shown), Gasgoigne’s 1776 plan of the River and Sound of D’Awfoskee, $2,750, and Mortier’s circa 1700 map of the American colonies, $1,875. The second portion was devoted to fine prints by the major artists of the American West. These included McKenney & Hall’s 1836 lithograph of the revered Sioux chief Wa-Na-Ta, which fetched $1,125. The third portion showcased several large-scale Audubon images from both the Amsterdam and the scarcer Leipzig editions. For information, www.worthauctions.com or 607-279-0607.

Three Online Absolute Auctions Post Robust Results

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. – More than 200 lots of antiques and estate treasures crossed the block at Absolute Auctions in a online auction ending on June 27. A unique Jeff Koons “Balloon Dog” plate featuring a red dog (shown) sold for $4,715. An art collection from a prominent commercial real estate developer offered online ended June 25, producing a George Nelson-era Danish teak slat table that brought a sleek $3,565. And contemporary Modern décor and lighting fashioned a vibrant online sale of a Gaetano Pesce “Zerodisegno” umbrella folding chair, colors including red, blue, yellow and green. It took $1,160 at auction in an online sale ending on June 26. For information, 845-635-3169 or www.AARauctions.com.

Felix Ziem Floral Still Life Blossoms At Burchard Galleries

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – There was a lot going on auctionwise over the weekend of June 24-25, according to Burchard Galleries president Jeffrey Burchard. Still, he said that collectors were able to find their way to some 100 artworks and estate items offered by the auction house. One was a Felix Ziem (French, 1821-1911) “Study of Flowers in Nature,” oil on board, 30½ by 21 inches (shown), that eclipsed its $800-$1,200 estimate to bring $8,000. Another was Joan Miró’s (Spanish, 1893-1983) “‘La Translunaire” etching/aquatint with colors, 29 by 21 inches, fetching $4,888. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Leonard Baskin ‘Predator’ Takes $2,415 At Douglas Auction

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MASS. – The marquee lots in Douglas Auction’s June 30 sale comprised a collection of more than 100 Leonard Baskin (1922-2000) works, including original pen, portfolios, engravings, artist’s proofs and books. Bringing the top price of $2,415 was “Predator,” a favorite subject for the American sculptor, illustrator, wood engraver, printmaker, graphic artist, writer and teacher. For information, 413-665-2877 or www,douglasauctioneers.com.

Victorian Gasolier Brightens Time & Again Galleries Sale

LINDEN, N.J. – Lighting up the block in Time & Again Galleries’ June 29 auction was a Cornelius gilt metal figural six-light gasolier, mid-Nineteenth Century, that sold just over high estimate at $8,680. The allegorical example had matched etched shades and measured about 70 by 35 inches. It was pictured on the cover of a book on American Victorian decorative arts and furniture and was consigned from the estate of Mark Zulli, antiques collector and dealer for 50 years. For information, www.timeandagaingalleries.com or 908-862-0200.

Pottery Alive & Well At Schwenke Bazaar Online Sale

ONLINE – Top lots at Schwenke Auctioneers’ Bazaar online-only sale that closed July 7 showed that pottery is alive and well – one lot country, another one not so country. Two small stoneware jugs, the larger glazed redware, together with a whisky jug, the largest 8 inches high with a 5-inch diameter sold for $1,778. A Rookwood Pottery 900D vase (shown) in high glaze purple and red with flowering branch motif, impressed marks and initialed “I.B.” (Irene Bishop), 7 inches high, 4 inches wide, realized $2,159. For information, 203-266-0323 or www.woodburyauction.com.

Buyers Gush Over Fountain At Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions

CANAAN, N.Y. – A fountain brought $5,200 at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions on June 25. For information, www.fontaineheritage.com or 518-781-3650.

Gruppe Harbor Scene Is Star At Blackwood/March

ESSEX, MASS. – The June 28 Blackwood/March fine art and antiques auction saw an Emile A. Gruppe oil on canvas, “Dry Sails, Rocky Neck,” 30 by 36 inches, in a Cape Ann school silver gilt frame, sail out at $12,000. It was not just fine art that did well, though. A pair of antique English silver rococo candlesticks, 10½ inches tall, sold for $3,000, while an antique Palmetto, S.C., musket was bid to $5.200. For information, 978-768-6943 or www.blackwoodauction.com.