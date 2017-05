Across The Block

When the gavel drops, Antiques and the Arts Weekly is there with notepad in hand. Here we bring you the most notable sales recently achieved at various auction houses around the country, from a Civil War era confederate musket to an Indian painting that found a mountain of interest despite being nearly thrown out at a tag sale.

Scarce Confederate Musket Takes $14,687 At Worth

FREEVILLE, N.Y. – A scarce Fayetteville musket marked “CSA” on the lockplate achieved $14,687 at Worth Auctions’ April 2 sale, soaring past its $4/8,000 estimate after a series of spirited volleys between phone bidders and prominent Civil War collectors on the floor. More than 50 other rare antique weapons were offered, and prices achieved included $5,000 each for an ornately bejeweled Clauberg presentation sword and a Colt First Model Dragoon revolver, and a foot officer’s saber inscribed to a captain of the Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry for his services at Petersburg went to $3,375. For information, www.worthauctions.com or 607-330-0358.

Western-Themed Painting Is Tops At Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – Copake Auction’s March 25 sale was led by an Astley David Middleton Cooper trompe l’oeil painting, “Native American Chief and Wild Bill,” which handily surpassed its $1/1,500 estimate to go out at $8,775. The signed and dated work from the California Missouri artist (1856-1924) is a canvas stretched on panel, measuring 39-½ by 30 inches (sight). For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.

Set Of Six Minton Plates Double Estimate At Skinner

BOSTON – A set of six Minton porcelain pâte-sur-pâte fruit plates, England, circa 1901, by Alboin Birks, retailed by Gilman Collamore & Co., New York, attained $15,990 at Skinner’s April 7 auction of European furniture and decorative arts, more than double its high estimate. Each plate had ivory-colored ground with a pierced gallery, gold and raised gold decoration surrounding central octagonal, oval, round and square cartouches of white slip cupids, 9½-inch diameter. For information, www.skinnerinc.com or 617-350-5400.

The Price Of Freedom

FREEVILLE, N.Y. – Worth Auctions’ April 23 sale featured the third session of rare and desirable arms and militaria from the estate of a prominent Civil War collector whose Civil War collection is a veritable arsenal of more than 150 antique firearms and edged weapons. More than 30 pieces from collector Lee Hadaway, who authored a book on Confederate bowie knives, crossed the block, including a Confederate D-guard Bowie knife with a letter from Hadaway, which finished at $2,250. For more information, www.worthauctions.com or 607-330-0358.

Anne Packard’s ‘Lone Boat’ Brings $9,500 At Bakker Sale

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. – Bakker Auctions’ April 15 sale featured Anne Packard’s oil painting, “The Lone Boat,” which sold within estimate at $9,500. Packard, who hails from an artistic family, spent her summers growing up in Provincetown and moved here after raising her children. Her paintings are well collected. For information, www.bakkerproject.com or 508-413-9758.

Gilmore Gasoline Service Signs Flag Down Big Prices At Morphy’s

LAS VEGAS – A pair of highlights in a selection of vintage advertising signage from Gilmore gasoline stations at Morphy’s March 25 automobilia and petroliana auction included one that featured a Gilmore Gasoline service station flagman with near-perfect paint on each side and another with nicely aged paint. Both came with an original Gilmore flag and were considered the “holy grail” of Gilmore advertising. The better of the two signs realized $24,000 and the other took $13,200. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 702-382-2466.

Rare Edition Of Carroll’s Alice Shines At National Book Auction

FREEVILLE, N.Y. – A rare first edition of Lewis Carroll’s enduring classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland fetched $9,062 at National Book Auctions’ April 29 sale. Published by Macmillan in London in 1866, this highly sought-after volume featured the original fancifully illustrated plates by John Tenniel and was bound in red cloth with gilt debossed images of Alice and the Cheshire Cat. For more information, 607-330-0358 or www.nationalbookauctions.com.

Tag Sale Painting Soars At Online Art Auction

ONLINE – A tag sale find, almost thrown away, sold for $9,375 on March 26 at Lotus International Auctions’ online sale. The surprise of the auction was an Indian painting, “Defending the Town of Mathura,” which had been left in the consignor’s garage for five years prior to being brought to Lotus’s international auction, according to Bernie Triche, co-owner of Lotus. “Works on paper and other fascinating items,” the name of the auction, had bidders from around the world, including 14 countries and across the United States. “The starting bids were low and the art market responded with heavy bidding worldwide,” said co-owner Tom Mason. For further information, www.lotusauctions.com or 203-689-5062.

Garden Room Brings Groundbreaking Price At Red Baron Antiques

ATLANTA – Described by Red Baron Antiques as the most fantastic garden room one could ever wish for, a galvanized wrought iron solarium measuring 17 by 28 by 15 feet with detailed scrollwork adorning its exterior sold for $74,750 at the firm’s May 6 spring auction. A French crystal chandelier from the Claridge Hotel in Paris went out at $54,625. The firm’s next auction is Saturday, July 8. For information, www.rbantiques.com or 770-640-4604.

Handbag Collection, Led By Birkin, Grabs $93,500 At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Kodner Galleries’ May 17 auction featured a collection of ladies luxury handbags and accessories. Auction highlights included Hermés, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Judith Leiber, Dior and more. An Hermés navy Togo leather Birkin bag was hammered down at $10,890. The handbag collection brought a total of $93,500. The sale also included jewelry. A GIA-certified rare 5.14-carat pear brilliant natural pink-brown diamond and platinum ring sold to a California phone bidder at $145,200. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.