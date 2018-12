Beautiful things for the home topped this week’s ‘Across The Block’ as a 1994 print by Roy Lichtenstein led the way at $112,500. We might imagine the same bidder adding to their collection as they decorate a cozy bedroom with Paris Exposition Tiffany Candlesticks, which sold for $50,000 — set on their rosewood bedstead by John Henry Belter for another $50,000. Paintings by Frankenthaler, Gruppe and Roszak met or surpassed their high estimates to keep the gavels busy at other fast moving auctions.

Paris Exposition Tiffany Candlesticks Light Up At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – A pair of candlesticks designed by Paulding Farnham for Tiffany & Co. sold for $52,275 at Clars’ November 17-18 auction. A pair of American sterling silver candelabra, designed by George Paulding Farnham for Tiffany & Co., 1902-07, each having nine lights, with a centered spiral-form sconce and acanthus leaf cast nozzles, engraved monogram “NHH” marked on bases and numbered 15448-5740; approximate silver weight 794 troy ounces. These candelabra are related to an extensive suite of items designed by Farnham for the 1900 Paris Exposition and are executed in the “George III Revival Style.” Farnham was awarded the gold medal for the earlier designed pieces of this suite. A comparable piece is the centerpiece from this same suite that is now in the Dallas Museum of Art. For more information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Frankenthaler’s Untitled No. 2 Almost Triples High Estimate At Marion Antiques

MARION, MASS. – At Marion Antiques’ annual Thanksgiving auction on November 24, an acrylic on paper by New York and Connecticut artist Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011), came to the block with a $4/8,000 estimate. After intense bidding, the 29-by-23-inch untitled no. 2 heavily painted piece sold at $21,600. Dated 1960 and in its original chrome frame, the heavy painted blue areas show some craquelure, which did not deter bidders. Frankenthaler was married to Robert Motherwell, she was influenced by her friend Jackson Pollock, and she worked with Hans Hoffman in Provincetown, Mass. For information, 508-748-3606 or www.marionantiques.com.

1994 Print By Roy Lichtenstein Realizes $112,500 At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY – Doyle auctioned the collection of quintessential New Yorkers Patricia and Donald Oresman on November 20. Comprising more than 550 lots, the collection showcased the works of prominent artists, popular illustrators and renowned photographers. Highlighting the sale was Roy Lichtenstein’s (1923-1997) color relief print, “Nude Reading,” which achieved $112,500, surpassing its estimate of $70/90,000. The 1994 print incorporated Lichtenstein’s comic strip-inspired Ben-Day dot technique. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.

With ‘Cat On Shoulder,’ R Monti Sets New Auction Record At Donny Malone

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Midcentury Modern, art, antiques and unique items crossed the block at Donny Malone Auctions on September 30. Among the art highlights, a midcentury abstract portrait, “Cat on Shoulder,” signed and framed, 36 by 23‚¾ inches, by New York Outsider artist R Monti set a new auction record at $2,000. For information, 845-594-6829 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.

Emile Gruppe’s ‘Old Timer’ Finds Safe Harbor At Kaminski Sale

BEVERLY, MASS. – On the second day of Kaminski’s annual Thanksgiving auction, the top lot was Emile Gruppe’s (1896-1978) “The Old Timer,” oil on canvas, 50 by 40 inches, which sold for $40,800. The two-day sale, conducted November 24-25, also featured jewelry from a New York City and Palm Beach, Fla., socialite; a jewelry collection from Joan Potter of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; the contents of a Malibu and Los Angeles estate; and a collection of rare Charlie Chaplin movie posters from the Montecito Inn, Santa Barbara, Calif. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Pair Of Royal Worcester Vases Bring $4,600 At Coyle’s Auction

MEDWAY, MASS. – Bidders gathered at the VFW Hall for Coyle’s November 20 estates auction, a two-session event that featured hundreds of items from homes in Wellesley, Leominster, Chestnut Hill, Lincoln, Needham and Lexington. A pair of Royal Worcester reticulated porcelain enamel décor bottle vases, approximately 15 inches high, were among the main attractions, selling for $4,600. For information, 508-733-6868 or www.coylesauction.com.

$50,000 Bed Is Sleeper At Neal’s Sale

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – While it was not the top lot of the sale, an American rococo carved and laminated rosewood bedstead by John Henry Belter made for dreamy results when it realized $50,020 against an estimate of $15/25,000. The bed, which had extensive provenance to a New Orleans estate and a Detroit, Mich., estate, had been published in Eileen and Richard Dubrow’s book American Furniture of the Nineteenth Century 1840-1880. A telephone bidder, competing against five other telephone bidders, the room and the internet, was eventually the winner. For information, 504-899-5329 or www.nealauction.com.

French Bisque Doll Styles To $4,500

CLARENCE, N.Y. – Billed as a two-day antique estate auction with no reserves, Shultz Auctioneers’ sale on November 23-24 served up more than 1,500 lots from several estates, including the Strong Museum, Rochester History Museum, along with some lifetime collections. Leading the action was a French bisque doll, Nineteenth Century, dressed in a stylish costume (shown), which sold for $4,500. In addition, a lot of Civil War sheet music played to $2,100. For information, 716-759-2260 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.

Abstract Expressionist Theodore Roszak Leads O’Leary’s Auction

NEEDHAM, MASS. – On November 17 at O’Leary Antiques Auction, the top lot was an abstract expressionist work by Theodore Roszak (American, 1907-1981). “Urban Abstraction,” 1937, a mixed media on paper, 28 by 21-7/8 inches (sight size), sold well above estimate at $27,240. Roszak is perhaps best known as a sculptor, but his paintings are in museum collections worldwide. For information, www.olearyantiquesauctions.com or 617-734-3967.