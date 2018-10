An earlier photo of Marilyn Monroe tops the selections in this week’s Across the Block, bringing in $250,000. Stately clocks by Harland and Tiffany were bid high, as was a selection of pottery, paintings and a gasoline porcelain sign in perfect condition that broke a record at a cool $66,000.

Everyone Still Prefers Blondes,

At Phillips October 4 Photography Sale

NEW YORK CITY – The top lot from the collection of Ed Cohen and Victoria Shaw, a key component to Phillips’ October 4 photography sale, was Richard Avedon’s “Marilyn Monroe, New York City, May 6,” which sold for $250,000 against an estimate of $200/300,000. The entire sale realized $5.8 million and was 73 percent sold by lot. For information, 212-940-1200 or www.phillips.com.

Shapiro’s Fine Art Sale Disperses Jane Freilicher’s ‘Northeast View’

NEW YORK CITY – Jane Freilicher (1924-2014) – painter, muse, member of the New York School – was one of the most unconventional figures to emerge from the second generation of Abstract Expressionists. Her work, now synonymous with Long Island scenery, presents a melange of artistic traditions, from Pierre Bonnard to Helen Frankenthaler. Her “Northeast View,” 1975, was notable at Shapiro Auctions’ October 6 sale, finishing at $62,000, more than twice the high estimate. The oil on canvas, 47-1/8 by 50-1/8 inches, was signed lower right, signed, dated and titled on stretcher. It had been acquired directly from the painter by the father of the consignor. For information, 212-717-7500 or www.shapiroauctions.com.

Red Hat Royal 400 Gasoline Porcelain Sign Caps High Octane Morphy Sale

DENVER, PENN. – A Red Hat Royal 400 Gasoline porcelain sign with red hat graphic led Morphy’s October 8 auction of automobilia and petroliana. Because the sign is large, 48 inches in diameter, in addition to its record $66,000 final price, the buyer will have to pay an oversize shipping fee. “Incredible” is the catalog characterization of the rare sign. Both sides show excellent color and gloss, with a clean field and a graphic free of any wear. The best example to be sold in years, the sign is maker marked Veribrite Signs and is mounted in an original metal ring that has been repainted. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.

Thomas Harland Tall Clock Tops Skinner’s Auction

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – Time was on sale at Skinner’s on October 5, when clocks, watches and scientific instruments and vintage cars were on offer. Beating out a 1958 Cadillac Sedan De Ville, which was the second top lot, a Thomas Harland figured mahogany tall clock, Norwich, Conn., circa 1780, sold at $36,900. Thomas Harland (1735-1807) learned the clockmaking trade in Britain before coming to America in 1773. He advertised in Norwich, Conn., shortly after his arrival and set up a shop, eventually employing ten to 12 journeymen and numerous apprentices. Many of Connecticut’s finest clocks stem from the Harland dynasty. Of the known surviving Harland clocks, there is one at the Connecticut Historical Society, two at the American Clock and Watch Museum in Bristol, Conn., and Harland’s own family clock at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. For further information, 508-970-3000 or www.skinnerinc.com.

Regionalist Painting Achieves $25,000 At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY – Doyle’s auction of paintings on October 10 offered a wide range of traditional, academic and early Modern work, showcasing more than 170 paintings by prominent American and European artists. Highlighting the sale was a painting titled “My Father’s House” by American Regionalist painter Roger Medearis (1920-2001) that sailed past its estimate of $6/8,000 to achieve $25,000. Medearis studied under Thomas Hart Benton at the Kansas City Art Institute and was a rising figure in the Regionalist movement until his career was interrupted by World War II. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Whimsical Redware Bank Collects $3,190 At Davies Auctions

EATON, OHIO – Selling the collection of Kenneth and the late Barbara Gruver of Germantown, Ohio, on October 13, Davies Auctions offered up country furniture, American samplers, redware, paintings, early lighting and more at the Preble County Fairgrounds. A redware whimsey bank (pictured) that was “A Present from A. Kelly,” 7 inches tall and in slip decoration, dated 1889, brought $3,190, and a schoolgirl sampler by Judith Stone and dated December 18, 1814, attributed to Cumberland Co, N.J., sold for $2,970. Mrs Gruver researched samplers, and a history accompanied most that were sold. For information, 765-491-2018 or www.daviesauctions.net.

Tiffany Floor Clock Rises To The Occasion At Selkirk Sale

ST LOUIS, MO. – A Tiffany floor clock, estimated just $25-75, outperformed expectations and brought $1,063 at the eclectic auction hosted by Selkirk on October 13. Conducted in the firm’s new gallery, the 475-plus-lot sale included antiques, art bronzes and collectibles. For information, 3124-696-9041 or www.selkirkauctions.com.

Serpent Vintage Jewelry Set Tempts Bidders At Ripley’s

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Round two of the Carole Tanenbaum vintage jewelry collection concluded on October 15 with a Trifari Alfred Philippe “Garden of Eden” green enamel and pave serpent snake figural two-piece set besting its $650/750 estimate to claim $960. The hinged bangle bracelet and dangle earrings were created in 1968. For additional information, 317-251-5635 or www.ripleyauctions.com.

Persian-Inspired Art Pottery Inspires Bonhams’ Bidders

LONDON – Two of the surprising results in Bonhams’ October 10 decorative art and design sale were two pieces of William de Morgan Persian-inspired vases by Fred Passenger. One of the two, a circa 1890 21½-inch base with elongated neck, was one of the highlights of the sale, achieving $12,278, approximately double its estimate ($5,2/7,800). For more information, 44-20-7447-7447 or www.bonhams.com.

Lacquer Dish Flies Off The Shelf At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – The 13-inch black lacquer dish with extensive age cracks and losses was modestly valued at $2/3,000, but savvy bidders knew it was a diamond in the rough. By the time the lot closed, the Fourteenth Century piece, which was being sold by a private consignor, was the top lot of the sale. The lot saw interest from bidders in the room as well as those leaving bids online or as absentee, but in the end, a phone bidder prevailed, getting it for $78,000. For additional information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.