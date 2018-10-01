Across The Block

text

Warhol’s ‘Einstein’ Print Most Popular At Weschler’s Sale

ROCKVILLE, MD. – According to a Weschler’s representative, Andy Warhol’s 1980 screenprint of Albert Einstein had the most phone lines of any lot in the firm’s September 14 sale. Estimated at $10/15,000, it quickly shot to the head of the class when a phone bidder bought it for $79,200, the highest price in the sale. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.

Rare Teco Pottery Advertising Sign Welcomes $15,000 Bid

PASADENA, CALIF. – Treasureseeker Auctions conducted its autumn antiques and decorative arts auction on September 16,a sale that was led by a rare Teco pottery advertising sign selling for $15,000. Made 1899-1900, this green glazed plaque, with its raised surface showing Teco vases of all shapes and sizes, is from the gate post at the factory in Terracotta, Ill., and greeted its visitors. Also doing well was an original Louis Icart oil painting, “Elegant Carriage,” which arrived at a final price of $10,800. For information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseekerauction.com.

Museums, Collectors Divvy Up Trove Of Scientific Antiques

FLORENCE, MASS. – “It was important to Smith College to get the items out where the public could see and appreciate them,” said auctioneer Don Raucher, following his firm’s auction of antique scientific equipment from the college’s physics department on September 15 at the Florence Community Center. “Some of the rarer pieces went to museums and other pieces to antiques collectors or designers.” The merging of the history and aesthetics of the items is what drew such interest for the auction from bidders from California, Iowa, New York, Maine, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts. A large Van der Graaf generator sparked a $1,320 winning bid. For information, 413-537-3177.

Bidders Come To The Table For Bonhams’ Oak Sale

LONDON – A ten-leg Charles II joined oak refectory table with provenance in the Savile family at Rufford Abbey and subsequently Thame Park was the top lot in Bonhams’ September 18 Oak Interior sale. It sold within estimate to a British buyer bidding online for $33,211. For information, www.bonhams.com or +44 20 7447 7447.

Collectibles Auction Sets Canadian Price Records For Manly Memorabilia

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA – Men and the women who love them turned out in full force September 15 for Miller & Miller Auctions’s Mantiques! Gentleman’s Collectibles auction conducted online and in the firm’s gallery. The auction was a one-stop shop for anyone looking to equip their man caves in style and fashion. Men do love their cars and, not surprisingly, the top lot of the sale was a 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe woody station wagon, all-original and with 86,013 actual miles. It sold for CA$35,400. For information, 519-573-3710 or www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

Watch Enthusiasts Dive Deep For Rolex Submariner

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Jones & Horan Auction Team put together an unreserved horological and miniature portraits auction at the Manchester Downtown Hotel on September 23. No buyer’s premium makes the firm’s sales events popular among bidders, and they vied for a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Submariner, “Red Letter Submariner,” ref 1680, IV70 date code circa 1970, which finished at $26,500. For information, 800-622-8120 or www.jones-horan.com.

Marble Collection Shoots To Top At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. – A collection of 144 marbles, including Tom Bowlers, shooters, Brown Bennington style, clay, glass swirls and many others, ranging in size from a half inch to 1-5/8 inches, was the top lot at Cordier Auctions’ September 23 toy and train auction. Coming to the block with a $40/80 estimate, the first bid after opening at $30 jumped to $225 and shot up until the final bid of $1,020. For further information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Chandelier Lights Up At Fontaine’s

PITTSFIELD, MASS. – John Fontaine conducted an antiques and fine art auction on September 22 where many of the lots, from the top down, all exceeded expectations. The top lot of the day was a pair of gilt-bronze 15-light chandeliers that sold at $51,425, well beyond a $35,000 high estimate. Following the chandeliers was a carved Carrara marble sculpture “Sogno D’Amore” (Cupid Sleeping) that sold just above its $30,000 high estimate at $37,800. For additional information, 413-448-8922 or www.fontainesauction.com.

‘Autobiography Of Alice B. Toklas’ Reaches Top Shelf At PBA Galleries

SAN FRANCISCO – At PBA Galleries’ September 20 sale of rare books and manuscripts from the library of James “Ted” Watkins, a first edition of The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, signed by Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, sold at $9,375. With the blue cloth, pictorial dust jacket, the book is inscribed (likely to Mrs Charles “Bobsie” Goodspeed) and signed by Stein at the top portion of the title page and signed by her again beneath the title. Inscribed by Alice B. Toklas beneath Stein’s signature: “Mitch [?] – love to dearest Bobsie from Alice.” The book was published by Harcourt Brace, New York, 1933. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.

Little Big Horn Relic Offers Up Some Battle History

AMENIA, N.Y. – A knife sheath found on the battlefield where the Battle of the Little Bighorn took place in June 1876 realized $3,075 at Blueberry Hill Galleries’ auction on September 22. General Custer and his forces were massacred by Sioux Indians. The beaded bag made by Indians was given to the great-grandmother of the consignor along with a handwritten note stating the above information in pen and ink. For information, 845-240-4795 or www.blueberryhillgalleries.com.