This week’s Across the Block collection runs the gamut from Grandma Moses to a goulish Skeleton Figural Lamp.

I.M. Chait Makes Headlines With Grandma Moses Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. – I.M. Chait Gallery & Auctioneers made headlines with its May 20 international fine arts auction featuring a collection of five paintings by the beloved American folk artist Anna Mary Robertson (1860-1961), better known as Grandma Moses. All of the artworks had provenance from Hammer Galleries, where they were exhibited in 1964-65. Leading the group was a signed and titled oil on Masonite work titled “Halloween.” The lively portrayal of Halloween-related activities on a quintessential New England farm exceeded expectations by a country mile, garnering 23 bids and selling for $100,000 against a $30/40,000 estimate. For information, 310-285-0182 or www.chait.com.

World War II German Assault Gun Tunic Leads At Grenadier Military Auction

LONG BEACH, CALIF. – Grenadier Military Antiques’ summertime auction ended August 26 with strong prices across the board, according to the firm’s Bruce Hermann. The top lot of the online auction was a World War II German assault gun tunic and related photographs that sold at $11,500; as Grenadier does not charge a buyer’s premium, the price is the hammer price. For information, 562-343-7528 or www.grenadierauctions.com.

Example of Farmington, Conn.’s, Rich Artistic Legacy Sells At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. – Just before Winter Associates conducted its August 26 auction, the firm’s gallery and advertising manager Merideth Adams posted a teaser on Facebook notifying folks that a work by Charles Foster (American, 1850-1931) to be offered in the sale was by coincidence coinciding with the New Britain Museum of American Art’s newest exhibition “Art in Farmington Village” that also included works by Foster. The Facebook post may have juiced interest in the oil on canvas view of Farmington, including First Church of Christ Congregational on Main Street with autumnal foliage in foreground. Signed lower left and in a period frame, the painting more than doubled its high estimate to bring $4,200. For more information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Ephemera At Hudson Valley Auctioneers Brings Good Results

BEACON, N.Y. – A pure ephemera sale at Hudson Valley Auctioneers on August 27 resulted in prices that were pretty consistent, according to the auction house’s Theo de Haas. Two items stood out more for their originality than their price, he said. One, a lot of Roy Lichtenstein, which included a never published rough draft of an interview Lichtenstein did with noted ephemera dealer Samuel Seiffer, sold for $2,040; the other lot de Haas liked was a huge lot of stereopticon cards and viewers, with many early and long-gone New York City scenes – that lot sold for $2,250. For more information, 845-480-2381 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Hong Kong Collector Snaps Up Tibetan Buddha

MILLBROOK, N.Y. – A Nineteenth Century gilt and enamel Tibetan Buddha, 4½ inches high, Vaurayana Tantra, opened at $50 at Millbrook Auction Center’s August 26 sale. It ended up going for $4,514 to a collector from Hong Kong. For more information, 845-605-1880 or www.millbrookauctioncenter.com.

Skeleton Figural Lamp Scares Up $11,115 Bid At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – The top lot from the single-owner session of the Joan M. Wentz estate collection of Germanville, Penn., at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates on August 24 was a bisque skeleton figural miniature lamp that brought $11,115. It was the smaller of the two sizes produced and was in pristine condition, including the glass eyes, which are normally hazy from the exposure to heat. For this reason, their condition accounted for a record price for the form. For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.

Children’s Portraits Charm Bids To $6,600 At Applebrook Auctions

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Among the top lots at Applebrook Auctions’ August 30 “Incredibly Eclectic Pre-Brimfield Auction” was a pair of portraits of children attributed to John Carlin (1813-1891). The circa 1836 portraits of James Henry Hammond and Josephine Hammond, who came from Tarrytown, N.Y., were consigned to Applebrook Auctions by “old-time antiques dealers” who had them in storage. Interest in the paintings quickly pushed bidding past the $5,000 high estimate and the pair sold to a phone bidder for $6,600. For information, 203-740-0944 or www.applebrookauctions.com.

Silver Ingot Soars At Holabird Western Americana Collection

RENO, NEV. – At a 2,100-plus-lot Americana auction conducted on August 24-26 by Holabird Western Americana Collections, online and at the firm’s gallery, silver and gold lots reigned supreme, as a large Rothchild & Sons silver ingot from 1935 soared to $23,500. Also, a Chinese one-ounce gold unicorn coin galloped off for $3,375; and a World War II Confederate Air Force set of 14 silver coins, each one ounce, realized $2,125. For information, 775-851-1859, 844-492-2766 or www.fhwac.com.