This week’s Across the Block might quench your thirst for desirable auction results as an 1889 Cola-Cola clock touts “the ideal brain tonic” and a historic treaty tests the waters between the United States and the Mexican Republic.

Polk & Dallas Rare Campaign Flag Claims Top Lot At Heritage Americana & Political Auction

DALLAS – A Polk & Dallas large 1844 campaign flag banner sold for $81,250 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Americana and political auction August 25-26. One of perhaps just a half dozen known to remain in existence of the former U.I. “Chick” Harris example, it is one of the largest political flags ever made, measuring 49Ã½ by 30Ã½ inches (dimensions that grow to 57 by 38 inches with the frame). Part of the demand for this flag stemmed from the fact that all Polk campaign items are rare, especially display pieces, and this is one of the best known. Intended for horizontal display, it still has the original five fabric loops for suspension across the top and original fine stitching along the perimeter. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

A Trio Of Auctions Celebrate

Asian Art Week At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Eldred’s conducted its 51st annual Asia Art Week auction on Cape Cod, August 20-25 with a series of three sales. The Asian sale on August 23-25 was led by a Chinese hu-form porcelain vase with elephant’s-head handles and decorated with a deer-filled landscape that sold for $54,000 to a bidder in the room. The piece, mounted as a table lamp, came from a Cape Cod estate. On August 21-22 the firm’s Japanese sale was topped by a Japanese Miyao bronze and mixed metal figure of a Samurai warrior, 23 inches tall, which brought $32,400. On August 22, the firm featured the prints of Paul Jacoulet. “Le Pacifique Mysterieux. Mers du Sud,” a woodblock print by the artist, was bid to $9,600. For information, 860-912-8169 or www.eldreds.com.

Native American Weaving Leaves Estimate

In The Dust, Selling At $27,740

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – A Native American-attributed woven wool rug/blanket was the top lot in Jeffrey Evans & Associates’ August 25 Americana and variety auction when it sold at $25,740. The primarily red, blue and cream-white with some blue-green and yellow-tan, almost square (10 feet 2 inches by 10 feet 6 inches) rug/blanket, having a field of blue and cream-white stripes with central blue and red stripe, all within wide border of blocks of alternating color, showed scattered symbols throughout, including a large bear on each corner, antelopes/deer, a lizard/salamander, Spider Woman Cross and various other geometric designs. Possibly Navajo or Zuni from the first half of the Twentieth Century, the beautiful textile came to the block with an $80/120 estimate, which was left far behind with the first bid of $15,000. For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.

Spirited Bidding Levitates At

Potter & Potter’s Summer Magic Auction

CHICAGO – Potter & Potter’s signature summer magic auction on August 25 caught the attention of collectors worldwide and delivered exceptional results. After a long day of spirited bidding, rarities associated with notable people or places in the magic community took the top spots in the sale. A 1916 three-sheet color litho featuring Howard Thurston as Thurston the Great rose to $22,800. This spectacularly illustrated poster featured Thurston, assisted by imps, levitating an assistant, with Kellar’s endorsement quoted in the lower margin. For information, www.potterauctions.com or 773-472-1442.

Vladimir Kagan Sectional Illuminates

Rago’s Unreserved Sale

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. – A Vladimir Kagan illuminated “Omnibus” three-piece sectional sofa was the top lot at Rago’s Unreserved sale August 24-26. The L-shaped sofa was custom designed for a private residence in Maryland and lit from its lucite base. The sofa was quite comfortable in clearing its $6,000 high estimate before settling down to rest at a final price of $15,000. For more information, www.ragoarts.com or 609-397-9374.

Bidders Have Time For Coca-Cola At Fontaine’s

PITTSFIELD, MASS. – Among Baird advertising clocks, Coca-Cola examples are considered the “holy grail” by collectors, regularly commanding the highest prices of any by the maker. Fontaine’s offered an unusual example in the firm’s two-session August 25 sale, writing, “this clock may be the earliest known example and possibly the earliest known Coca-Cola advertising clock in the company’s history.” The 1889 example was emblazoned “Coca-Cola, The Ideal Brain Tonic – Delightful Summer and Winter Beverage, Specific for Headache.” The clock commanded $18,150. For more information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-448-8922.

Original Printing Of Treaty Of Guadalupe

Hidalgo Makes Waves At PBA Galleries

SAN FRANCISCO – An official printing of the final text of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the peace treaty between the United States and the Mexican Republic that ended the Mexican-American War, in 1848, made waves with bidders in PBA Galleries August 23 sale, as it found a new home at $10,200. The treaty provided for the formal cession of the entire Southwest and California to the United States and made other provisions, such as the withdrawal of US troops and indemnification payments to Mexico. The auction house wrote, “A fundamental piece of Americana, this is one of the most difficult American treaties to find in the original printing.” For more information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.